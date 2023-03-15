 Skip to main content
You can still get a Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Here’s how

Billy Givens
By

Fortnite has received plenty of exciting new weapons in Chapter 4 Season 2, and in typical fashion, Epic has also vaulted some of last season’s weapons to clean up the loot pool. Among the weapons vaulted for Season 2 is the Thunder Shotgun — but weirdly, it can still be obtained, as it appears Epic possibly overlooked one NPC who drops it.

Anyone who wants to score the Thunder Shotgun in Season 2 can head over to Frenzy Fields and look for the NPC named Sunflower who walks around the farm. Simply eliminate her and pick up the weapon she drops. It’s unclear if this is actually something Epic missed, or if the team just simply didn’t want to bother changing up Sunflower’s loot drops. Either way, it’s currently the only way to obtain the Thunder Shotgun.

While the Thunder Shotgun is a powerful weapon that can do some hefty damage with clean shots, it wasn’t a particularly popular weapon among players last season due to its slow rate of fire that made even one missed shot immensely punishing. Still, as with any weapon, there are always those who enjoy using guns outside the meta, so fans of the Thunder Shotgun will want to make use of Epic’s oversight at the beginning of the match and snag the only one available before anyone else can get to it.

In addition to a variety of fresh weapons, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has introduced the Mega City location filled with tall buildings and grind rails for some thrilling firefights, as well as a few new vehicles, some extra augments, and a Kinetic Blade melee weapon that can also be used as a mobility item to reach heights or cross gaps.

You can hop in and play for free now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, or mobile devices.

