Fortnite Nitro Drifter: locations and how to destroy items

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has come packing a variety of new locations, items, and features for fans to check out, from an exciting new cyberpunk city to explore to thrilling melee showdowns with the Kinetic Blade. You’ll find a lot to get into on the freshly revamped map, and some of it may even be a part of the season’s weekly quests, such as the Week 1 challenge “Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter.” In this guide, we’ll tell you where you can find a Nitro Drifter racing car to knock out this challenge quickly and easily.

How to destroy items with a Nitro Drifter

With the addition of multiple new vehicles in Chapter 4 Season 2, you’d be forgiven for not knowing precisely which one is a Nitro Drifter. This colorful street racing car can be found in multiple spots around the map, but it’s most plentiful in and around Mega City. If you don’t want to deal with all of the competition you’re certain to face in downtown Mega City, your best bet for finding plenty of Nitro Drifters is by landing at the racetrack to the north of the city.

If your goal is to complete the “Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter” challenge, then hop into your chosen Nitro Drifter and set off toward some destroyable objects. The easiest thing to do to knock this quest out quickly is to simply hold down the drift button and slam into smaller items in or around the city. This can include street lamps, foliage, construction items, fences, or anything else you can find that will break when hitting it, so feel free to just aim for anything that you think looks breakable. Once you’ve destroyed 25 items, you’ll complete the challenge.

