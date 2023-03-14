 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite Nitro Drifter: locations and how to destroy items

Billy Givens
By

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has come packing a variety of new locations, items, and features for fans to check out, from an exciting new cyberpunk city to explore to thrilling melee showdowns with the Kinetic Blade. You’ll find a lot to get into on the freshly revamped map, and some of it may even be a part of the season’s weekly quests, such as the Week 1 challenge “Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter.” In this guide, we’ll tell you where you can find a Nitro Drifter racing car to knock out this challenge quickly and easily.

How to destroy items with a Nitro Drifter

With the addition of multiple new vehicles in Chapter 4 Season 2, you’d be forgiven for not knowing precisely which one is a Nitro Drifter. This colorful street racing car can be found in multiple spots around the map, but it’s most plentiful in and around Mega City. If you don’t want to deal with all of the competition you’re certain to face in downtown Mega City, your best bet for finding plenty of Nitro Drifters is by landing at the racetrack to the north of the city.

Nitro drifter spawn map.

If your goal is to complete the “Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter” challenge, then hop into your chosen Nitro Drifter and set off toward some destroyable objects. The easiest thing to do to knock this quest out quickly is to simply hold down the drift button and slam into smaller items in or around the city. This can include street lamps, foliage, construction items, fences, or anything else you can find that will break when hitting it, so feel free to just aim for anything that you think looks breakable. Once you’ve destroyed 25 items, you’ll complete the challenge.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Evil West tips and tricks: A beginner’s guide to cowboy-vampire warfare
Jesse Rentier stares out over a cliff in the darkness

If you've been looking for an action-packed western, developer Flying Wild Hog's Evil West is probably right up your alley. This fast-paced, gory action title is set in an alternate version of the Wild West, where humans and vampires face off with deadly results. If you're ready to embody vampire hunter Jesse Rentier and take on the hoard, we invite you to glance over a few tips and tricks that might give you a little insight into what to expect on your adventure.

Further reading

Read more
How long is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun

If there's one thing you can count on with Call of Duty games, it's a brisk, action-packed campaign offering plenty of shooting galleries and spectacle. This year's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is no different, bringing all of the franchise's usual thrills to both current and last-gen consoles and PC. Taking place a few years after 2019's Modern Warfare reboot, this frenetic campaign provides a continuation of the story and characters we were introduced to in that game.

For those looking to knock out the campaign before jumping into the online modes, you'll probably be curious how long that's going to take you. It should come as no surprise that, like most first-person shooter campaigns, this one won't be a massive time commitment, but if you're looking to do everything it has to offer, you may be spending some extra time with it. Here's what you need to know.

Read more
Disney Dreamlight Valley: trophy and achievement guide
A town landscape appears in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Like most farming and social sims, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game meant to be played over the course of many months and years, and that's perhaps most apparent in its trophy and achievement lists. Though the lists are small, unlocking each trophy or achievement requires a significant time investment, and some of the tasks can't even be met until the game has grown and added many more characters. If you're itching to get a headstart, though, we've got a trophy and achievement guide here to get you going.

Further reading

Read more