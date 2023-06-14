 Skip to main content
PS Plus is getting PS5 cloud streaming and a big library update

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony has revealed the next batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra in June, and the highlight is Far Cry 6. Sony also teased that it is starting to test cloud streaming for PS5 games, with plans to add that feature to PlayStation Plus in the future. A free game trial for WWE 2K23 and free avatars and wallpapers for PS Plus members will also become available next week. 

When it comes to new titles, Sony revealed a nice batch of older AAA titles and more recent hit indies for June. On the AAA side of things, Far Cry 6 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided are very enjoyable, while, indie games like Rogue Legacy 2 and Inscryption are also worth checking out. A PlayStation Blog post implies more games than these are coming to PS Plus Premium and Extra on June 20, but these are the confirmed titles as of now.

  • Far Cry 6
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Rogue Legacy 2
  • Inscryption
  • Soulstice
  • Tacoma
  • Dues Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Killing Floor 2
Key art for June's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

While that’s a good batch of new titles coming to the service, the following games will be leaving PlayStation Plus Extra on June 20.

  • Descenders
  • Party Hard
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
  • Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption
  • Black Mirror
  • Wytchwood
  • John Wick Hex
  • KeyWe
  • No Straight Roads
  • Defense Grid 2
  • Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
  • Gods Will Fall
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction II
Today’s announcement also teased a major feature coming to PlayStation Plus Premium in the future. “We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games – this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own,” Nick Maguire, SIE Global Services vice president, said. “When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for  use directly on your PS5 console.”

Currently, cloud gaming on PS5 is the primary way to play PS3 titles on the system. While this expansion of cloud gaming on PlayStation does not have a launch window, we’d expect it to become available before the launch of the Project Q cloud gaming handheld teased during the last PlayStation Showcase.

