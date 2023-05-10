Sony revealed a large and varied batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this month. Its headliners are Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a true PS5 exclusive that utilizes the system’s technology for visually impressive and seamless rifts between areas and worlds, and Humanity, a quirky new puzzle game launching day one on PS Plus Extra.
Rift Apart is a must-play for PS5 owners, so it’s a good thing that Sony has finally made the decision to add it to its subscription service. Some great indie titles like Rain World and Lake, as well as the full Tomb Raider and Dishonored series, will also be available on PS Plus after May 16.
On the classic games front, it’s a PSP-dominated batch, with Logan’s Shadow completing the Syphon Filter series’ presence within the PlayStation Classics collection.
A lot of good games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man, are leaving PlayStation Plus on May 15, so it’s good to know that a lot of other interesting games will be hitting the service on the same day. Here’s the full list of games that will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium later this week.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Humanity
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
- Thymesia
- Rain World
- Lake
- Conan Exiles
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town + Expansion Pass Set
- The Evil Within 2
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-Year Celebration
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Soundfall
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow
- Blade Dancer Lineage of Light
- Pursuit Force
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
If any of those listed games excite you, they will be available with PS Plus Extra and Premium starting on May 16.
