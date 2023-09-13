Sony has provided its rundown of which games PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers can expect to be added on September 19 following the service’s massive price hike. The lineup is full of great RPGs from Japanese developers, like NieR Replicant and several Star Ocean games. The service will also lose Deathloop, which used to be a PS5 exclusive, on the same day.
PS Plus Premium and Extra will receive 20 new games this month, and five of them are games from Square Enix’s Star Ocean series. This makes it a great service to subscribe to if you want to prepare for November’s Star Ocean: The Second Story R. In general, it’s a great month for fans of RPGs, as games like NieR Replicant, Dragon’s Crown Pro, and Odin Sphere Leifthrasir are also coming to the subscription service. Here’s the full list of games coming to PS Plus on September 19:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- NieR Replicant
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Unpacking
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Cloud Punk
- Contra: Rogue Corps
- Tails Noir
- Call of the Sea
- West of Dead
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force
While PS Plus gains a lot of games each month, it also loses some. A pretty notable PS5 game is going away this month: Deathloop. While the game has since come to Xbox Series X/S, Deathloop was formerly a PS5 exclusive game despite the fact that it came out after Microsoft had acquired publisher ZeniMax Media. This removal now makes Xbox Game Pass the only subscription service where you can play Deathloop. Here’s the full list of titles leaving PS Plus Premium and Extra this month:
- Deathloop
- Death end re;Quest 2
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Nidhogg II
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Umbrella Corps
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- WatchDogs
- WatchDogs 2
All of these games will come to or leave PS Plus Premium and Extra across PS4 and PS5 on September 19.
