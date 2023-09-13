 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

PS Plus adds lots of great RPGs in September, but loses a former PS5 exclusive

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony has provided its rundown of which games PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers can expect to be added on September 19 following the service’s massive price hike. The lineup is full of great RPGs from Japanese developers, like NieR Replicant and several Star Ocean games. The service will also lose Deathloop, which used to be a PS5 exclusive, on the same day.

PS Plus Premium and Extra will receive 20 new games this month, and five of them are games from Square Enix’s Star Ocean series. This makes it a great service to subscribe to if you want to prepare for November’s Star Ocean: The Second Story R. In general, it’s a great month for fans of RPGs, as games like NieR Replicant, Dragon’s Crown Pro, and Odin Sphere Leifthrasir are also coming to the subscription service. Here’s the full list of games coming to PS Plus on September 19:

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
  • NieR Replicant
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
  • Unpacking
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  • This War of Mine: Final Cut
  • Cloud Punk
  • Contra: Rogue Corps
  • Tails Noir
  • Call of the Sea
  • West of Dead
  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro
  • Star Ocean: First Departure R
  • Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
  • Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster
  • Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
  • Star Ocean: The Divine Force
Recommended Videos

While PS Plus gains a lot of games each month, it also loses some. A pretty notable PS5 game is going away this month: Deathloop. While the game has since come to Xbox Series X/S, Deathloop was formerly a PS5 exclusive game despite the fact that it came out after Microsoft had acquired publisher ZeniMax Media. This removal now makes Xbox Game Pass the only subscription service where you can play Deathloop. Here’s the full list of titles leaving PS Plus Premium and Extra this month:

  • Deathloop
  • Death end re;Quest 2
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Nidhogg II
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Umbrella Corps
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • WatchDogs
  • WatchDogs 2

All of these games will come to or leave PS Plus Premium and Extra across PS4 and PS5 on September 19.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
How to preorder Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the limited edition PS5
Venom on the streets of New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Are you ready to suit up and swing back into action as both Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2 coming on October 20? Venom, Kraven, and many more villains are sure to be plotting plenty of obstacles for our web-swinging heroes, however, all you need to worry about is getting your hands on the game itself. Thankfully, you don't need a spider-sense to find out all the details on pre-ordering the sequel to one of the PS4's best exclusives. Here's how you can pre-order Spider-Man 2, as well as all the details about the available editions so you can show your love for the wall-crawler.
Where can I preorder Spider-Man 2?

Being a PlayStation 5 exclusive, the easiest way to preorder Spider-Man 2 would be to go through the official PlayStation store, though you can find it through all the major outlets as well. If you're looking to go for the most expensive Collector's Edition, then that is only available through PlayStation Direct.
Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition

Read more
PS Plus adds 2021’s ‘Game of the Year’ but loses Stray in July
The main cat from Stray looking into the foreground with cyberpunk buildings behind him

Sony confirmed the next batch of games coming to and leaving its PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium game catalogs. There are lots of great new additions, with The Game Awards' 2021 Game of the Year, It Takes Two, headlining the batch, while two Twisted Metal games also arrive ahead of its Peacock TV show. That said, PlayStation Plus' catalog will lose Stray, the viral cat game from July 2022, which was the first day one release on PlayStation Plus Extra.

Here's a complete list of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games coming to the service on July 18.

Read more
You can get Call of Duty and Alan Wake with PS Plus in July

Sony has confirmed the three PS4 and PS5 games PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will receive this July, and it's actually the best lineup the service has seen in a while. It features one of the best Call of Duty games from recent years, a cult classic that needs to be played before its sequel launches next year, and an overlooked 2022 indie.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was first released in 2020 and, as its title suggests, is set in the 1980s during the Cold War. It features one of the most creative Call of Duty campaigns since Modern Warfare 2 and makes excellent use of DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The multiplayer and zombie modes are good fun too. Next up is Alan Wake Remastered, a remaster of an excellent 2010 horror-thriller from Control developer Remedy Entertainment. It's an experience best played unspoiled, so I'll simply recommend you go and play this. Its PS Plus addition is timed well, too, as Alan Wake II is set to release and continue the story this October.
Finally, Endling - Extinction is Forever is available this month. This 2022 indie game follows a mother fox as she tries to protect her cubs in a forest continuously getting ravaged by humans. It's a chilling, staunchly harrowing adventure that clearly displays the negative effects of deforestation, pollution, and environmental exploitation. You might have missed this game last year, as it came out on the same day as Stray, so definitely give it a shot now if you haven't yet.
This lineup of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling - Extinction is Forever is one of the best lineups PS Plus Essential has seen in months, so definitely pick up these games when they are available between July 4 and July 31. Make sure you download June's titles before July 4 as well. 

Read more