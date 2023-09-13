Sony has provided its rundown of which games PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers can expect to be added on September 19 following the service’s massive price hike. The lineup is full of great RPGs from Japanese developers, like NieR Replicant and several Star Ocean games. The service will also lose Deathloop, which used to be a PS5 exclusive, on the same day.

PS Plus Premium and Extra will receive 20 new games this month, and five of them are games from Square Enix’s Star Ocean series. This makes it a great service to subscribe to if you want to prepare for November’s Star Ocean: The Second Story R. In general, it’s a great month for fans of RPGs, as games like NieR Replicant, Dragon’s Crown Pro, and Odin Sphere Leifthrasir are also coming to the subscription service. Here’s the full list of games coming to PS Plus on September 19:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

NieR Replicant

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Unpacking

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Cloud Punk

Contra: Rogue Corps

Tails Noir

Call of the Sea

West of Dead

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

While PS Plus gains a lot of games each month, it also loses some. A pretty notable PS5 game is going away this month: Deathloop. While the game has since come to Xbox Series X/S, Deathloop was formerly a PS5 exclusive game despite the fact that it came out after Microsoft had acquired publisher ZeniMax Media. This removal now makes Xbox Game Pass the only subscription service where you can play Deathloop. Here’s the full list of titles leaving PS Plus Premium and Extra this month:

Deathloop

Death end re;Quest 2

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Nidhogg II

Through the Darkest of Times

Umbrella Corps

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

WatchDogs

WatchDogs 2

All of these games will come to or leave PS Plus Premium and Extra across PS4 and PS5 on September 19.

