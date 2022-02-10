PlayStation showed off 7 radical indie games today

On February 10, PlayStation highlighted seven new indie games in the works for PS4, PS5, and PlayStation VR. While none of the announcements were on the level of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, quite a few unique games still got their time in the spotlight. These are the seven intriguing indie games that PlayStation highlighted.

Moss: Book II

The first game PlayStation showed was the sequel to Moss, one of the best VR games out there. It got a PlayStation Blog post mainly focused on world design. Polyarc explained how rooms are much bigger and interconnected in Moss: Book II, so players will have a chance to revisit areas they like and see them from different angles. Moss: Book II will be released this Spring, so it doesn’t look like it will be available on the PlayStation VR2.

Animal Well

Next, PlayStation showed a platformer for PS5 called Animal Well with a trailer and PlayStation Blog post. Just one person made this minimalist pixel-art platformer, and they plan to incorporate survival horror elements and mind-bending puzzles and secrets into the game. Animal Well will be released for PS5 sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The highlight of today’s wave of indie game announcements was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. A new trailer for the game was released and confirmed that Master Splinter is playable. This is the first time he’s been playable in a TMNT game, and his move set is packed with plenty of references to the show. A gameplay video with commentary that lasts nearly nine minutes was also uploaded and gave us our first good uncut look at how Shredder’s Revenge will play. For fans of classic beat ’em up, specifically, the TMNT ones, Shredder’s Revenge looks like it will be a blast from the past. It launches later this year.

Post Void

Post Void takes the prize for the weirdest announcement. The previously released PC game is like a mix between Cruelty Squad and Doom. It’s a roguelike with psychedelic visuals where players will have to move fast or die. It will be released for PS4 and PS5 this spring.

Salt and Sacrifice

Salt and Sacrifice is a sequel to Salt and Sanctuary, a Dark Souls-inspired sidescrolling action game and one of the most notable PlayStation indie games. In a new trailer and PlayStation Blog post, the developers highlighted the PvP element of Salt and Sacrifice and confirmed that it will be released for PS4 and PS5 on May 10.

Samurai Gunn 2

Samurai Gunn 2 is a fighting game where characters die in just one hit. With a new trailer and PlayStation Blog post, its developers confirmed that the game would come to PS5 and feature crossover characters and stages from popular indie games like Among Us, Spelunky 2, and Minit.

Hello Neighbor 2

As the final indie announcement of the day, tinyBuild games confirmed that Hello Neighbor 2 is coming to PS4 and PS5. The Hello Neighbor games are popular with streamers as players try to survey and escape the grasp of a cast of creepy characters. Those who pre-order the game can try a bet on April 7.

