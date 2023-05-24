During the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan revealed Project Q. It’s a new handheld streaming device that will allow you to stream any game from your PlayStation 5 console using its remote play function or Wi-Fi.

It doesn’t have an official name yet, so it’s known internally as Project Q. What we do know is that it has an 8-inch HD screen, plus all of the buttons and features of a DualSense wireless controller.

Sony is also releasing its official PlayStation earbuds that aim to bring next-generation audio immersion to PS5 and PC. They simultaneous connect to smartphones via Bluetooth. The technology also aims to deliver lossless audio with low latency.

More information about both the Project Q handheld device and the PlayStation earbuds will be revealed at a future date,.

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/0nzemSWSCV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

Project Q is PlayStation’s first handheld device since the PlayStation Vita launched over a decade ago. However, this time it’ll focus on streaming rather than being a dedicated handheld with its own games like the Nintendo Switch. Project Q does not appear to function like a handheld computer; it’s simply a streaming device.

With the success of the Steam Deck, it’s no surprise that others are trying to get into the handheld market. Most recently, Asus launched the ROG Ally, which is compatible with Windows ,as well as other launchers like Xbox Game Pass and EA Origin.

Now Sony is coming in hot with its own handheld, though it’s not exactly a Steam Deck competitor. Ironically, Steam Deck can also be used to stream both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass games. While PlayStation is making its own official earbuds now, there are still other earbuds, as well as headsets that work well with PlayStation 5.

