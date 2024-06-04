 Skip to main content
Summer Game Fest 2024: How to watch and every confirmed announcement

Summer Game Fest will return for the fifth year in a row later this week, and with that comes a kickoff showcase. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, this show is poised to feature tons of exciting game reveals, new trailers for highly anticipated games, and more from all corners of the game industry. Some big reveals are already confirmed for the show, including a new game from 2K and a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds.

No matter what platform you enjoy playing video games on, this is one showcase everybody should be tuning into this summer. If you’re planning to do so, we’re here to help with this roundup of all the relevant information about when and where to watch it, as well as all of the announcements already confirmed to happen at it.

When is Summer Game Fest 2024

The Summer Game Fest 2024 kickoff showcase will begin at 2 p.m. PT this Friday, June 7. Typically, these Summer Game Fest showcases last somewhere between an hour-and-a-half to two hours. It’s then immediately followed by a Day of the Devs showcase highlighting indie games.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2024

? SUMMER GAME FEST 2024 (Official 4K Livestream) - Friday, June 7 2p PT/5p ET/10p BST/11p CEST

As its typically the case with these Summer Game Fest showcases, Keighley will be live-streaming it on the official YouTube and Twitch channels for The Game Awards, which he also runs. We’ve embedded the YouTube video placeholder for this Summer Game Fest live stream, so you can watch the whole thing right from this article when it begins this Friday. It’s one of the biggest showcases of the summer, so expect a lot of influencers and gaming websites to be co-streaming the event as well.

Every confirmed announcement for Summer Game Fest 2024

Unlike many of the other gaming showcases that take place around this time of year, Summer Game Fest is platform agnostic. That means any game from any console or even PC is fair game as long as it’s from one of the partnered companies featured in the image above. So far, the following announcements have been teased by Keighley, Summer Game Fest, and its official partners.

  • A new trailer and monster reveal for Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Honkai Star Rail’s next update
  • The First Descendant’s release date
  • A new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • A sneak peek at the Among Us animated series
  • A reveal from Two Star Games
  • New details about Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • A new trailer for Delta Force: Hawk Ops
  • An announcement from Remedy Entertainment
  • The reveal of long-awaited Palworld features.
  • “The next iteration in one of 2K’s biggest and most beloved franchises”
  • More details about Batman: Arkham Shadow for Meta Quest 3
  • The reveal of Uncapped Games’ real-time strategy game
  • The gameplay debut of Neva

Of course, there are bound to be some other surprises, so you’ll just have to tune in when the show airs and see what else Keighley has in store for us.

