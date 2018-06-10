‘Halo Infinite’ will be Master Chief’s ‘greatest adventure yet’

Share

Microsoft opened its E3 2018 press briefing with a bang, announcing Halo Infinite, the next entry in Microsoft’s flagship first-person shooter series.

The brief teaser trailer doesn’t tell us much about Master Chief’s next journey. In fact, it wasn’t clear until about a minute in that the game being shown was a Halo game. The trailer looks to take place on Earth, as it has a myriad of animals including rhinos and moose. We see a group of soldiers walking across a barren strip of land before the camera pans back to show Master Chief. Interestingly, you only see his hand holding his signature helmet. Will we finally see Master Chief’s face for real in a Halo game? Perhaps. But we didn’t see it in the trailer.

The trailer also shows familiar Halo staples like the Warthog and the Halo Array.

There was much speculation ahead of the show that Microsoft and 343 Studios would announce “Halo 6.” At this time, it’s unclear if Halo Infinite will be a direct sequel to Halo 5: Guardians. The last non-numbered entry in the series was Halo: Reach, a game that didn’t star Master Chief. So this will be the first non-numbered entry to feature Master Chief. That probably doesn’t mean much, but it is an interesting tidbit.

As far as what to expect, head of Xbox Phil Spencer said, “We will join Master Chief on his greatest adventure yet to save humanity.”

Halo Infinite will introduce a new game engine as well. It would appear that Microsoft developed this new engine, called Slipspace, in house. Halo Infinite is the first mainline entry in the series since Halo 5, which launched on Xbox One in 2015. The most recent Halo-related game, real-time strategy game Halo Wars 2, launched just last year.

Microsoft didn’t reveal a release window for Halo Infinite, nor did it say if the game will come to PC. Although Halo 5 wasn’t fully available on PC, parts of its multiplayer package were playable on PC, and Halo Wars 2 launched on both Xbox One and PC. For now, all we know is that Halo Infinite will be an Xbox One title and likely the last mainline Halo game for Xbox One.