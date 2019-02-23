Share

Microsoft may be planning to finally unveil the long-rumored next-generation Xbox consoles at E3 2019, according to reports from Jeux Video and Thurrott.

The next-generation Xbox lineup will be discussed by Microsoft, according to the French news website, though there will likely be no product names or pricing details at the annual gaming event. Thurrott corroborated the report, citing sources familiar with the company’s plans, that Microsoft will talk about the hardware at E3 2019.

The consoles will not be available immediately after the annual event, as the reports claim that they will be released in the fall of 2020.

The next-generation Xbox consoles will reportedly come in two versions codenamed Anaconda and Lockhart, and are collectively known as Project Scarlett. Anaconda is rumored to be the more powerful console with a solid state drive, while Lockhart will be priced lower, and potentially disc-less to primarily use the xCloud game streaming service.

Halo Infinite, which was unveiled at E3 2018 as the next entry in Microsoft’s flagship first-person shooter franchise, was also tagged by the reports as a launch title for the new Xbox consoles. Thurrott added that the team behind the game is trying to develop a story that will adapt to decisions that players make. Halo Infinite, which will run on a new game engine, may have more RPG elements than previous titles in the series.

If the reports are true, it looks like Microsoft will be taking advantage of the fact that the PlayStation will not be present at E3 2019. Sony will be skipping the annual event because it wants to “experiment with new ways to delight gamers.”

Last month, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President of Gaming Phil Spencer talked about the company’s plans for E3 2019 in an interview with director of programming of Xbox Live Larry Hryb (better known as Major Nelson). Spencer said that Microsoft will “be as big at E3 as we’ve ever been.”

Microsoft’s unveiling of Anaconda and Lockhart at E3 2019 would certainly qualify as something “big,” but with E3 2019 still four months away, the company may still change its plans. In any case, it looks like Xbox fans should definitely look forward to E3 2019.