We finally got a glimpse of what’s to come with the new remake of the original Dead Space, simply titled Dead Space. The new trailer showcases a vastly upgraded game engine using the Frostbite engine and all-new gameplay improvements.

Rumblings of a Dead Space remake started in 2021, as leaks indicated the project was in the works at EA. The game was officially announced in May, but this is the first time we’ve seen a full glimpse at its gameplay.

Dead Space remake’s trailer shows us that the game shares plenty of the beats of the original, but like The Last of Us‘ recent remake, The Last of Us Part I, is set on offering the best experience possible. This enhanced experience comes from not only graphical upgrades but new gameplay additions as well. EA shared some of the new features players can expect in the remake.

The Peeling System: Introduces the ability to break through enemy necromorphs’ specific flesh areas, bones, and tendons to weaken them in different ways, adding more strategy to encounters.

The Intensity Director: A dynamic camera that changes what appears in Isaac’s path, such as enemies, environmental effects, and more.

One immediately apparent addition is Issac’s voice. Veteran players of the Dead Space series will instantly remember the protagonist of the franchise being a silent protagonist in the original title. In this remake, he’s been changed to a voiced character, giving a new edge to this upgraded experience and offering a new flavor for those that have played the original.

Dead Space remake is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on January 27, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations