 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Dead Space remake gameplay trailer showcases an enhanced horror experience

DeAngelo Epps
By

We finally got a glimpse of what’s to come with the new remake of the original Dead Space, simply titled Dead Space. The new trailer showcases a vastly upgraded game engine using the Frostbite engine and all-new gameplay improvements.

Rumblings of a Dead Space remake started in 2021, as leaks indicated the project was in the works at EA. The game was officially announced in May, but this is the first time we’ve seen a full glimpse at its gameplay.

Dead Space remake’s trailer shows us that the game shares plenty of the beats of the original, but like The Last of Us‘ recent remake, The Last of Us Part I, is set on offering the best experience possible. This enhanced experience comes from not only graphical upgrades but new gameplay additions as well. EA shared some of the new features players can expect in the remake.

  • The Peeling System: Introduces the ability to break through enemy necromorphs’ specific flesh areas, bones, and tendons to weaken them in different ways, adding more strategy to encounters.
  • The Intensity Director: A dynamic camera that changes what appears in Isaac’s path, such as enemies, environmental effects, and more.

One immediately apparent addition is Issac’s voice. Veteran players of the Dead Space series will instantly remember the protagonist of the franchise being a silent protagonist in the original title. In this remake, he’s been changed to a voiced character, giving a new edge to this upgraded experience and offering a new flavor for those that have played the original.

Dead Space remake is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on January 27, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

The best RPGs for PS5
Outriders Intro to the Trickster
Dead Space Remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
ea reviving dead space revival
Skull and Bones: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Two ships fire cannons at each other other a small island in Skull & Bones.
The best Xbox Series X games for 2022
The protagonist of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla shouting in battle and wielding two axes.
Best gaming laptop deals for October 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: all confirmed Pokémon
Cyclizar roaring.
The best games of September 2022: The Last of Us, Splatoon 3, and more
Ellie and Joel driving.
‘Wordle’ today, September 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#468)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best Mac games for 2022
epic games needs to address fortntte crunch fortnite on mac 7614
The best multiplayer games on the PS5
Two teams clash in Destiny 2.
All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Soldiers jump off a building in Battlefield 2042.
Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
The best N64 games of all time
Mario narrowly avoids a Chain Chimp in Super Mario 64.