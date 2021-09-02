Whereas Xbox held a showcase during Gamescom, Sony will be flaunting what’s next for the PlayStation 5 during its own separate showcase. The PlayStation Showcase will be Sony’s first event since the company’s last PlayStation State of Play in July, where we got updates on multiple new and existing titles, including Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Sifu, and Deathloop.

When is the PlayStation Showcase stream?

Next week’s PlayStation Showcase will air at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 9. According to an announcement for the event on the PS Blog, the showcase will last around 40 minutes and include a post-show with updates from developers featured during the Showcase.

Where can I watch the PlayStation Showcase stream?

Viewers can catch the upcoming PlayStation Showcase stream on PlayStation’s YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

What to expect from the PlayStation Showcase?

While an announcement post for the upcoming PlayStation Showcase stream lays out (albeit vaguely) what viewers can expect, Sony’s recent announcements for PlayStation could give us some specifics. The stream will “include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond.” However, the post explicitly notes that the next-gen iteration of PlayStation VR won’t be present at the show.

As for what games and developers we’ll see specifically, there are some reasonable predictions to make. For starters, we’ll likely see more of Horizon Forbidden West, which was recently delayed to early 2022. Sifu, which has been featured in a number of Sony’s State of Play presentations this year, also has a solid chance of showing up.

