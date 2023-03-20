Netflix is doubling down on its commitment to gaming. During a presentation attended by Digital Trends, the streaming service’s games team teased four new titles. It highlighted how many games are in the works for Netflix as it continues to put its mark on mobile gaming and ramp up its efforts on its cloud gaming service.

The four games Netflix discussed were all from external studios. Following Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Netflix is collaborating with Ubisoft again on the action roguelike Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, which is based on the game Mighty Quest for Epic Loot and launches on April 18.

Ustwo Games is bringing complete versions of both Monument Valley titles to Netflix in 2024, building on the partnership established with Desta: The Memories Between. Netflix also confirmed that it is working with Catalyst Black and Vainglory developer Super Evil Megacorp on a tie-in game for an unannounced Netflix IP.

Finally, Netflix confirmed that it is working with developer Nanobit on another game based on the show Too Hot to Handle. Their previous tie-in game for that show is the most popular Netflix game.

Netflix made it clear that it understands that people like games that tie into known franchises and that there are plenty of titles still in the works. Leanne Loombe, vice president of External Games, confirmed that Netflix is currently working on 70 games with external developers, in addition to 16 titles that are in “early ideation” at its internal studios. She explained that the ultimate goal is for Netflix to release batches of new games that appeal to a wide variety of gamers every month.

“It’s going to require us to release a variety of different games and take some risks, and not everything we launch will be a hit,” Loombe explained. “But everything is going to be a great opportunity for us to continue to evolve our strategy and also our approach around games to make sure that we’re bringing those most-played games to our members.”

In the near term, that means the focus will remain on mobile games that players download on the App Store and Google Play Store before authenticating them through Netflix. Loombs also reaffirmed Netflix’s efforts to build a cloud gaming platform, albeit slowly and steadily.

“We are very early in that side of our journey, but we are very committed to making sure that games can be played wherever you have Netflix,” Loombe said. “We do believe that cloud gaming will enable us to provide that easy access to games on any screen, be frictionless, and provide that accessibility into gaming experiences. But we do want to be super thoughtful about how we build that and how we bring it to our members, … just like we’re doing for mobile games, we will take it slow.”

Don’t expect Netflix to be an immediate competitor for Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo, but don’t be surprised if it ends up becoming very relevant in the mobile and cloud gaming spaces in the future.

Editors' Recommendations