HP Chromebooks for work and home: The best of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals

Scrolling through today’s Amazon 12 Days of Deals selections, we found appealing discounts on two HP Chromebooks. Chromebooks are the third category of consumer laptop computers, joining Windows notebooks, Macbooks, and, more recently, Microsoft Surface. Chromebooks, in general, start quickly, have superior battery life, and cost less than other portable computer genres. HP has long been one of the top Chromebook brands.

Chromebooks were originally used most often in schools and homes, but they became popular with self-employed and freelancers because of their rugged portability at attractive prices. The two discounted HP Chromebooks in today’s 12 Days of Deals promotion are excellent choices for different purposes. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or want to upgrade your portable computing device, these two deals can help you save up to $60.

HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop — $57 off



HP’s Chromebook 14-inch laptop, model 14-db0060nr, has power and features that make it appropriate for students, general home use, and as a utility business device. This HP has a dual-core AMD processor with 4GB of memory and 32 GB of onboard storage. The Chromebook’s 14-inch LED touchscreen display has a 1,366×768 resolution suitable for general purpose work. Rated with up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of battery life, this model is also sufficiently powered to stream video and music, playing audio with dual B&O speakers.

Normally priced $280, the HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop is just $223 during for this daily deal in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals. If you want a dependable workhorse computer that starts up quickly and can run for up to nine hours or more on battery power, take advantage of this discounted price.

HP Chromebook X360 12-inch HD+ Touchscreen Laptop — $60 off



The HP Chromebook X360 12-inch HD+ touchscreen laptop has the same 4GB memory and 32GB storage as the 14-inch HP Chromebook above, but an Intel processor powers this model. The X360’s compelling feature is its versatility. You can fold the screen back to use the Chromebook as a tablet, share presentations or video with others in the tent or stand configurations, or type as you would with the integrated keyboard in laptop mode.

Usually $360, the HP Chromebook X360 12-Inch HD+ touchscreen laptop is just $300 as one of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals. If you’re looking for a versatile computer to use as a tablet, laptop, display stand, or in tent mode, this is a chance to buy a leading model at an attractive price.

