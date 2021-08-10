HP just announced a new Chromebook that promises to be a slim and portable solution to all your computing needs. The company’s latest release, the HP Chromebook x2 11, looks to be an easy-to-stow machine that has a great form factor, at least according to its tech specs sheet.

It’s a follow-up to the HP Chromebook x2 that launched in 2018, which was a similar 2-in-1 device. That version, though, had a larger screen (and larger bezels), a different hinge, and a sleeker chassis.

Weighing just 2.57 pounds, which includes the weight of the keyboard case, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is lighter than the previous model. The company is advertising its portability as one of its biggest selling points.

Like a Surface Pro or iPad Pro, the HP Chromebook x2 11 comes with a removable keyboard and kickstand so you have the option to use it in tablet mode, too. This is still fairly rare for Chrome OS devices, though it was pioneered by 2-in-1s like the Pixel Slate and Lenovo Chromebook Duet.

Another unique aspect of the HP Chromebook x2 11 is its processor, which leverages the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip. The efficient ARM chip promises long-lasting battery life and fast performance, using the same eight-core ARM design first found in some Windows on ARM laptops.

HP’s newest release also hosts dual cameras, a 5-megapixel front and an 8MP rear camera, both having dual-array digital microphones integrated within them. You also get dual speakers custom-tuned with audio by Bang & Olufsen.

The screen, meanwhile, maintains its 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen display that boasts a cinematic feel. The display has a high resolution of 2.1K (2160 x 1440), which should be very sharp on an 11-inch screen.

The HP Chromebook x2 11’s detachable keyboard is full-sized and is coupled with a larger touchpad. Along with providing a keyboard and a kickstand, the HP Chromebook x2 11 also includes an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen as a part of the package. The magnetic pen automatically charges when docked in an attempt to make sure you don’t run out of juice. As most laptops these days do, the HP Chromebook x2 11 sports a fingerprint scanner that ensures secure access to it.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 features up to 8GB of working memory along with up to 128GB of internal storage.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is expected to be available at the beginning of August at Best Buy for a starting price of $599. It is expected to be available on HP.com in October.

Editors' Recommendations