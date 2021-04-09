HP’s premium convertible Chromebook x360 14c is getting a major upgrade under the hood with Intel’s 11th-gen processors. With the refresh, the Chromebook x360 14c can be outfitted with Intel’s Core i5 processor alongside up to 256GB of solid-state storage, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support. HP claims that the updated model will get up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

As a premium device, the Chromebook 14c will get a design with three-sided micro-edge bezels that support an 88% screen-to-body ratio in a form factor that measures just 17.95mm thin and weighs 3.67 pounds. The laptop has a 14-inch FHD display that’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass to help with durability, a 360-degree geared hinge to adjust the screen to various positions for work and play, and a metal design. And for those who prefer to interact with the touchscreen, the Chromebook x360 14c also supports a USI Pen for enhanced productivity and creativity in note-taking, drawing, and editing applications.

Other features include a full-size backlit keyboard, oversized touchpad, and access to a fingerprint reader. There are dual up-firing speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. If you need to tune in to a video chat, the Chromebook x360 14c also comes with a 720p HD webcam with dual array digital microphones.

Configurations for the Chromebook x360 14c start at $649, and HP is marketing this device to students, remote workers, and casual creators. At $649, you’re getting a configure-to-order model with an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor alongside a 128GB solid-state drive. Various configurations will be made available this month through HP’s website and online at Best Buy. Pricing for upgraded configurations was not available. At its price point, the Chromebook x360 14c will compete against other premium models, like Samsung’s metal-clad Chromebook 2, though that model has a QLED display, and Google’s Pixelbook Go.

In addition to the productivity enhancements, with this refresh, HP is promoting the device’s sustainability.

“The Chromebook x360 14 is part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio with an EPEAT Gold certification,” the company said in a prepared statement. “Its premium design features a cover made from seamless recycled aluminum; other laptop components use recycled materials including ocean-bound plastics.”

