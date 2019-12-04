If you missed out on the annual holiday shopping sensation that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, don’t worry because there are still plenty of savings to be had at Amazon. Amazon launched its 12 Days of Deals today, December 4, leading up until Christmas time. Amazon is kicking off this 12-day sale event with the best deals on gifts and popular holiday products.
Amazon normally offers its Deal of the Day, Lightning Deals and Best Deals savings on products such as electronics, smart home, kitchen, beauty, and more. We’ll sort out through the best deals so that you can shop without feeling overwhelmed. And with Amazon’s free two-day shipping for Prime Members, and expedited shipping you can get all your last-minute holiday shopping done in no time. Bookmark this page as we bring you all the latest and greatest of deals available at Amazon.
Today’s best Amazon deals:
Every day until December 14 we’ll bring you the top Amazon deal. Today, Amazon has sweet savings on the Samsung 4K TVs, Roomba robot vacuums, and more.
- Samsung 4K UHD Smart TVs — starting at $298
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — $100 off
- Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3-quart — $60 ($40 off)
- Dell 15.6-inch Alienware Laptop — $2,000 ($875 off)
- Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector — $260 ($40 off)
Instant Pot Duo 80 8-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$99
Arlo Pro 2 - Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren$270
Nespresso by De'Longhi Original Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother$161
NestCam Outdoor HD Security Camera (2 Pack)$228
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, GPS Running Watch$310
Samsung QN65Q70RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV$1,198
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB in Space Gray (Latest Model)$879
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal$221
LG C9 Series 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019)$1,497
Canon T7i EOS Rebel DSLR Camera$649
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch$91
Samsung 4K UHD Smart TVs
Starting at $298
Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch$165
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, 10.5 Inch, Gray$450
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with ANC$424
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, 10.5", Black$450
Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker$72
Microsoft Surface Book 2 15" (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB)$1,699
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Purple/Iron$425
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum$199
Master & Dynamic MW50+ Wireless Bluetooth Headphones$240
Garmin Vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch$140
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Wireless Speaker (Waterproof) — Cloud$160
Devil May Cry 5 - PlayStation 4$35
Zinus Memory Foam 8-Inch Green Tea Mattress, Queen$261
Google Pixel 3 Verizon 64GB Black$459
Canon Vixia HF R82 Digital Camcorder Bundle$329
Samsung 2.1 Soundbar HW-R550 with Wireless Subwoofer$178
Microsoft Surface Laptop (1st Gen)$570
iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum$279
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Hand Vacuum$85
LG V35 ThinQ with Alexa Hands-Free – Prime Exclusive Phone – 64 GB Aurora Black$400
Black & Decker Ultra Upright Vacuum Cleaner$66
Fire TV Cube bundle with Ring Video Doorbell 2$250
Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Lux Gray)$119
Apple iPhone XS - 256 GB - Space Gray (Renewed & Unlocked)$800
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier with 1,560 sq. ft. Coverage$311
AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test$69
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch Fitness Band (Small), Diamond Red$140
Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch$165
Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link$85
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet$60
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds$99
Apple iPhone 8 - 64GB - Space Gray - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)$325
ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop, UX331, Slate Gray$869
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Fingertip Touch Control$210
Breville-Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine$280
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush$118
Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)$325
GoPro HERO7 Camera Bundle$300
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen 64GB$450
Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple$75
Bissell Zing Canister Bagless Vacuum$51
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$199
Google Pixelbook (i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB)$1,510
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop$1,043
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal + Philips Hue White 2-Pack A19 Smart Bulbs$32
Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera$140
65-inch Vizio P-Series 4K TV$999
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smart Home$79
De'Longhi Nespresso EN560B Lattissima Touch with Milk Frother$304
Waterpik Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Oral Irrigator$60
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds$100
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones$299
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch - 256GB storage - WiFi - Cloud Blue$630
Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones - Black$98
Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter$380
55-inch LG C9 Series OLED 4K TV$1,497
Apple iPhone XS Max - 64GB - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)$629
Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN - multifunction printer (color)$292
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Red - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)$504
Sony WI-SP600N (Black)Bluetooth Wireless Extra Bass Sports In-Ear Headphones$99
Samsung Notebook 5, 15.6" Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB$513
Plantronics Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones$132
Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, 2-Way Audio, Compatible with Alexa$170
Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker - Black$114
NETGEAR Arlo Baby Monitor | Smart WiFi Baby Camera$142
Samsung Galaxy Buds$100
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Thanos: Ultimate Battle (674 Pieces)$42
Fitbit Alta HR - Black, Large$84
Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop, 8th Gen Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD$870
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$60
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum$500
eero Pro mesh WiFi System (3 eero Pros)$374
Acer Aspire E 15, 15.6" Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U, 6GB RAM Memory$320
Apple iPad Pro - 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Gray (2018)$919
JBL Boombox, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker$380
Fossil Women's Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch$165
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5" (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1 TB)$2,355
Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch$277
Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire - Black with Black Band$400
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner$508
Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS$200
Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White)$270
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones$278
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Factory Unlocked Smartphone - US Version (Midnight Black)$374
Get Ring Peephole Cam Bundle and an Echo Show 5 for $179$179
KitchenAid KSM150PSAC Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer$280
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II$179
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones, Charcoal Gray$169
More on Amazon’s last-minute deals
If Amazon’s 12 Day of Deals are anything like last year the best savings you’ll find for Amazon devices will be in Echo bundles such as this Echo Dot with 2-pack Philips Hue White light bulbs with no hub required for only $32 instead of its usual retail price of $80. It’s the perfect gift for someone wanting to upgrade their home and make it more smart and connected. With savings like these, Amazon devices are great for anyone on your nice list this year or gift exchanges.
Amazon is still heavily promoting the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the Echo Show 5, with awesome prices. Don’t hold off on buying popular items like the Dot and Show 5 while you search for other deals. You can’t count on hot items remaining in stock forever, however, even with Amazon’s incredibly deep inventories. Last year at this time the Echo Dot and all Echo smart displays were sold out. Some Echo Bundles such as this Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot bundle are already out of stock until end of December so act fast.
