If you missed out on the annual holiday shopping sensation that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, don’t worry because there are still plenty of savings to be had at Amazon. Amazon launched its 12 Days of Deals today, December 4, leading up until Christmas time. Amazon is kicking off this 12-day sale event with the best deals on gifts and popular holiday products.

Amazon normally offers its Deal of the Day, Lightning Deals and Best Deals savings on products such as electronics, smart home, kitchen, beauty, and more. We’ll sort out through the best deals so that you can shop without feeling overwhelmed. And with Amazon’s free two-day shipping for Prime Members, and expedited shipping you can get all your last-minute holiday shopping done in no time. Bookmark this page as we bring you all the latest and greatest of deals available at Amazon.

Today’s best Amazon deals:

Every day until December 14 we’ll bring you the top Amazon deal. Today, Amazon has sweet savings on the Samsung 4K TVs, Roomba robot vacuums, and more.

Samsung 4K UHD Smart TVs — starting at $298

— starting at $298 iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — $100 off

— $100 off Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3-quart — $60 ($40 off)

— $60 ($40 off) Dell 15.6-inch Alienware Laptop — $2,000 ($875 off)

— $2,000 ($875 off) Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector — $260 ($40 off)

More on Amazon’s last-minute deals

If Amazon’s 12 Day of Deals are anything like last year the best savings you’ll find for Amazon devices will be in Echo bundles such as this Echo Dot with 2-pack Philips Hue White light bulbs with no hub required for only $32 instead of its usual retail price of $80. It’s the perfect gift for someone wanting to upgrade their home and make it more smart and connected. With savings like these, Amazon devices are great for anyone on your nice list this year or gift exchanges.

Amazon is still heavily promoting the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the Echo Show 5, with awesome prices. Don’t hold off on buying popular items like the Dot and Show 5 while you search for other deals. You can’t count on hot items remaining in stock forever, however, even with Amazon’s incredibly deep inventories. Last year at this time the Echo Dot and all Echo smart displays were sold out. Some Echo Bundles such as this Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot bundle are already out of stock until end of December so act fast.

