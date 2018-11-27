The best Cyber Week deals are ending soon and you won't want to miss them

Black Friday is one of the most advertised shopping holidays of all time. Whether you’re listening to the radio, watching television, or just casually walking down the street, you’ve likely found yourself being bombarded with advertisements for the annual post-Thanksgiving event before it arrived. That’s why it can be so easy to forget the online phenomenon that happens today: Cyber Monday.
The price cuts don’t just suddenly end with the passing of Black Friday, and your excitement about them doesn’t have to either. Cyber Monday is filled with great savings and sales, without the lines and occasional negativity that come with Black Friday. If you’re looking to do all of your shopping online rather than in stores this year, we’ve scoured the depths of Amazon, Walmart, REI, Best Buy, and more to bring you the best Cyber Monday offers as they go live — all the way through the rest of the week and Green Monday.
The best Cyber Monday deals are live, but they’re selling out fast. Some of these Cyber Monday sales from Amazon Cyber Week Deals and Walmart Cyber Monday will continue on throughout the week, but most of them will be gone before you know it — just like those Black Friday deals.
Hottest Online Deals
Shopping days like Cyber Monday after Black Friday can be overwhelming. It’s sometimes impossible to know if a good deal and if the product is worth purchasing, and finding the best discount before it completely sells out is not easy either. Leave that all to us. We’ve got our entire deals team researching and updating our readers with the best online savings we can find — like your personal savings locator. Some deals are just so good that they won’t last, so you’ll need to act fast to get those Cyber Monday prices.
Here are the top deals going on right now. We’ll be regularly updating this page with new deals as we find them, so make sure to come back later for more Cyber Week sales.
HP Spectre x360 Laptop – 15t Touch$1070 $1370
YOU SAVE $300
Have you upgraded your laptop yet? If not, here is the perfect opporunity.
Norton Security Deluxe $55 off
Help keep your new and existing devices safe. Supports up to 5 devices.
Samsung 65″ Class The Frame Premium 4K UHD TV (2018)$2000 $2800
YOU SAVE $800
Make the most of your wall space with this Samsung 4K TV. When you’re not watching television, enjoy beautiful gallery images in UHD.
Verizon Fios Triple Play with Gifts
$79.99 a month for 2 years (with 2 year agreement) + A year of Amazon Prime + An Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) on Fios + Choose Gift on Fios.
Harman Kardon Invoke Intelligent Home Speaker$50 $200
YOU SAVE 75%
Powered by Cortana, this premium home speaker combines high quality sound with your personal digital assistant.
eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)$149 $220
YOU SAVE $71
The slim design of this robovac sets it apart from the rest.
Onkyo Black Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speakers (SKH-410)$107 $298
YOU SAVE $191
These little guys make a great addition to an existing Dolby Atmos home theater set up. They’re made to enhance sound for a more fulll, immersive film experience.
Chrome Urban Ex Roll Top Ranger 18L$50 $120
YOU SAVE 58%
Built with lightweight Knurled Welded construction in a sleek silhouette, the updated Urban Ex 18 adds a bunch of new features to make one of our most popular bags even more versatile.
Sennheiser HD-1 Free In-ear Headphones$100 $200
YOU SAVE $100
You can always purchase a really cheap pair of ear buds, but if you want something high-quality, Sennheiser is your best bet.
JBL Arena 170 Floor Standing Loudspeaker$100 $250
YOU SAVE 60%
These understated and contemporary looking floorstanding loudspeakers will knock your socks of with its quality sound.
Klipsch Reference R-41M Black Bookshelf Speakers$150 $200
YOU SAVE $50
The R-41M bookshelf speakers offer maximum versatility without sacrificing performance from a small, yet elegant audio solution.
Samsung AKG N200 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones$90 $150
YOU SAVE $60
Pair these headphones with your Samsung device and listen to music in high quality, anytime.
Samsung POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum$350 $500
YOU SAVE $150
Still have yet to pick up a robot vac? Here is a great option to help you clean up after the holidays.
Masterclass All Access BOGO$180 $360
YOU SAVE $180
Masterclass’ first ever holiday offer is a buy one give one free All Access pass, but it ends at midnight tonight (11/26). Treat yourself and get another pass to gift for the price of one.
Apple Macbook Pro with $200 Apple Gift Card
The Macbook Pro rarely goes on sale, but right now you can snag one and receive $200 in Apple Store credit.
JBL Extreme$180 $300
YOU SAVE $120
The coolest thing about this feature-packed, portable speaker is that you can sync it with other JBL Connect enabled speakers to create a whole gang of sound.
REI Co-op Camp Bundle$149 $240
YOU SAVE $91
Included in this camp bundle is a 2-person tent, regular size self-inflating pad, and a regular size sleeping bag.
Puffy Queen Size Puffy Mattress$950 $1150
YOU SAVE $200
Haven’t had a good night sleep since the holidays started? Change that with the Puffy Mattress and receive $200 off while you’re at it.
Movado Bold Evolution Bracelet Watch, 40mm$417 $695
YOU SAVE 40%
A sleek, indexless black dial punctuated by Movado’s signature Museum dot at 12 o’clock showcases minimalist sophistication in a slender black ionic-plated case. Get it now for 40% off.
HP Laptop – 15t Touch with Intel i7$500 $1240
YOU SAVE 59%
Designed for long-lasting performance, this stylishly designed HP 15″ laptop has a long-lasting battery that keeps you connected, entertained, and productive all day.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones$299 $349
YOU SAVE $50
QuietComfort series remains among the top-rated headphones on the market. Right now you can save $50 and get quality sound, comfort, and the best noise-cancelling technology.
Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal$199 $249
YOU SAVE $50
This bundle contains the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Echo Dot. You save even more with Amazon’s bundle deals.
Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black (4091189)$166 $300
YOU SAVE 44%
Powerful sound and beautiful style, save $150 on this gorgeous portable speaker.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-reader$80 $120
YOU SAVE $40
The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader has a high resolution display with a built-in adjustable light so you can read even in bright sunlight with no glare.
HP Pavilion Laptop – 15t$600 $1000
YOU SAVE $400
Save $420 on this HP Pavilion Laptop while the deal is still live.
HP ENVY Laptop – 17t (Non-touch)$1010 $1700
YOU SAVE $690
Is your current laptop screen too small? Upgrade to the HP ENVY 17t and get a 17.3″ diagonal FHD display.