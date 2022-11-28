 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals: Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony

Albert Bassili
By
Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Cyber Monday is officially today, as long as you stay up really late. Cyber Monday deals have been going strong all weekend, but they’re about to get better now that we’ve reached the official calendar date. We’re seeing great Cyber Monday headphone deals on big brands like Bose, Sony, Apple and more. The best options we’ve found are available right here.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Sony WH-CH710N — $68, was $150

A woman wearing the Sony WH-CH710N smiling while outside and wandering around.

Sony might be best known for its Playstation consoles, but it also makes some of the best headphones on the market. Of course, the Sony WH-CH710N aren’t the best, and they really aren’t meant to be given their price, but they still manage a good and clean sound. The audio won’t blow you away, but it’s dependable and great for the price. The WH-CH710N also uses Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC), which is a step below Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and is good enough for most cases, although it won’t block out the sound of somebody hammering away next door. Even so, we like it as one of the better budget Cyber Monday headphone deals you’ll find.

Beats Studio 3 — $219, was $350

A girl wearing the white version of the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones.
Beats

The same trend we saw with the Solo3 is mirrored with the Beats Studio 3 regarding not being as bass-heavy. Again, this seems to be an intentional approach to make the sound more neutral, and we’re sure it appeals to a wider group of people who like the general tonality of Beats but not the bass-heavy aspect of it. On the bright side, the audio quality is excellent otherwise, much better than the Solo3, and they’re also much more comfortable to wear for extended periods. They also have better noise cancellation through better passive noise canceling and ANC, so when you pair both, you can block out a lot of noise if you want to. The extra 10 hours of battery life, bringing it up to 40 hours, is also pretty great, so the Studio3 is a big upgrade on the Solo3 and worth the extra $100 if you can swing it.

Related

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $249, was $329

A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is often put at the same level as the XM4s, at least in terms of sound quality, and it is tough to call in terms of which of the two is better. Ultimately, the $21 difference mostly goes toward whether you prefer the Bose sound, and if you’ve spent any time with Bose audio products, then you’re familiar with its specific beautification. As for noise canceling, it doesn’t have some of the same features the XM4s have, like voice detection, but they’re very close in noise canceling quality, maybe only slightly worse, but not so much that it’s noticeable to the untrained ear.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $348, was $400

Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Sony

It’s no argument that this is probably one of the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll find on the Sony WH-1000XM5, and given that these are as high-end as you’re going to get without starting to spend two or three times and more, we appreciate it. Unlike the Moment 4, the XM5 has a much more balanced feel to the audio, and for those who don’t want something bass-heavy, it’s a perfect option with exquisite audio, and that’s not an exaggeration. Similarly, the ANC on the XM5 is industry-leading, quite possibly beating out the AirPods Max, so if you value good noise cancellation, then the XM5 is what you want to go for. That said, the battery life isn’t as great, with only 30 hours with ANC on and 40 hours with ANC off, so not as impressive as the Moment 4, but not a dealbreaker either.

Apple AirPods Max — $449, was $549

A woman wearing the silver Apple AirPods Max.
Apple

If you’re inside Apple’s ecosystem and want some of the best audio, then grabbing the Apple AirPods Max is a no-brainer. Apple tends to focus a lot on making products that appeal to a larger audience, which isn’t bad at all, and we see that both the Solo3 and Studio3 and the Max follow the same design philosophy. That means the tonality is built around gorgeous middles, meaning you get some great vocals and certain instruments, making the headphones applicable to a larger variety of media. You also get some fancy features due to the pair of H1 chips, such as spatial audio and 3D sound; although we’ll admit it’s a bit gimmicky, it’s fun to have nonetheless. As for ANC, it’s just as industry-leading as the XM4 and XM5, although at this end of the spectrum, you likely won’t be able to notice the difference unless you can try both side by side.

More Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

LiveLast updated November 28, 2022 3:40 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
    A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
    Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals: Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 and more
    Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
    Best Cyber Monday TV Deals: QLED, OLED and 8K TV
    Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
    The best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for 2022
    The Apple Watch Ultra with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2.
    Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops
    Best Cyber Monday Dell Deals
    Get a year of Norton Antivirus for PC or Mac for $20 for Cyber Monday
    The box of the Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software with LifeLock.
    Walmart Cyber Monday: get this Dyson cordless vacuum for $350
    Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Iron, cleaning floor near baby chair.
    Cyber Monday streaming deals: Roku, Apple TV 4K, Disney+ and more
    streaming wars not what you think services
    Spain vs Germany live stream: Watch the game for free
    Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
    Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13
    Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.
    Cyber Monday is your last chance to get AirPods for $79
    AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.
    LG C2 Cyber Monday deal knocks $400 off the popular 65-inch OLED TV
    55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768
    This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
    gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable