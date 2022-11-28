Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals: Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony

Cyber Monday is officially today, as long as you stay up really late. Cyber Monday deals have been going strong all weekend, but they’re about to get better now that we’ve reached the official calendar date. We’re seeing great Cyber Monday headphone deals on big brands like Bose, Sony, Apple and more. The best options we’ve found are available right here.

Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Sony WH-CH710N — $68, was $150

Sony might be best known for its Playstation consoles, but it also makes some of the best headphones on the market. Of course, the Sony WH-CH710N aren’t the best, and they really aren’t meant to be given their price, but they still manage a good and clean sound. The audio won’t blow you away, but it’s dependable and great for the price. The WH-CH710N also uses Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC), which is a step below Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and is good enough for most cases, although it won’t block out the sound of somebody hammering away next door. Even so, we like it as one of the better budget Cyber Monday headphone deals you’ll find.

Beats Studio 3 — $219, was $350

The same trend we saw with the Solo3 is mirrored with the Beats Studio 3 regarding not being as bass-heavy. Again, this seems to be an intentional approach to make the sound more neutral, and we’re sure it appeals to a wider group of people who like the general tonality of Beats but not the bass-heavy aspect of it. On the bright side, the audio quality is excellent otherwise, much better than the Solo3, and they’re also much more comfortable to wear for extended periods. They also have better noise cancellation through better passive noise canceling and ANC, so when you pair both, you can block out a lot of noise if you want to. The extra 10 hours of battery life, bringing it up to 40 hours, is also pretty great, so the Studio3 is a big upgrade on the Solo3 and worth the extra $100 if you can swing it.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $249, was $329

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is often put at the same level as the XM4s, at least in terms of sound quality, and it is tough to call in terms of which of the two is better. Ultimately, the $21 difference mostly goes toward whether you prefer the Bose sound, and if you’ve spent any time with Bose audio products, then you’re familiar with its specific beautification. As for noise canceling, it doesn’t have some of the same features the XM4s have, like voice detection, but they’re very close in noise canceling quality, maybe only slightly worse, but not so much that it’s noticeable to the untrained ear.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $348, was $400

It’s no argument that this is probably one of the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll find on the Sony WH-1000XM5, and given that these are as high-end as you’re going to get without starting to spend two or three times and more, we appreciate it. Unlike the Moment 4, the XM5 has a much more balanced feel to the audio, and for those who don’t want something bass-heavy, it’s a perfect option with exquisite audio, and that’s not an exaggeration. Similarly, the ANC on the XM5 is industry-leading, quite possibly beating out the AirPods Max, so if you value good noise cancellation, then the XM5 is what you want to go for. That said, the battery life isn’t as great, with only 30 hours with ANC on and 40 hours with ANC off, so not as impressive as the Moment 4, but not a dealbreaker either.

Apple AirPods Max — $449, was $549

If you’re inside Apple’s ecosystem and want some of the best audio, then grabbing the Apple AirPods Max is a no-brainer. Apple tends to focus a lot on making products that appeal to a larger audience, which isn’t bad at all, and we see that both the Solo3 and Studio3 and the Max follow the same design philosophy. That means the tonality is built around gorgeous middles, meaning you get some great vocals and certain instruments, making the headphones applicable to a larger variety of media. You also get some fancy features due to the pair of H1 chips, such as spatial audio and 3D sound; although we’ll admit it’s a bit gimmicky, it’s fun to have nonetheless. As for ANC, it’s just as industry-leading as the XM4 and XM5, although at this end of the spectrum, you likely won’t be able to notice the difference unless you can try both side by side.

