Some of the top sales across the web have disappeared. After Cyber Monday, online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Unfortunately, even with the extended savings, many of the major online stores have run out of stock on some of the more popular items. Apple products are a great example of this as shoppers are struggling to find AirPods and Apple Watch deals anywhere. If you’re looking to find one of the best iPad deals still around, however, there are still quite a few left on Amazon today, but likely not for long.

Though the savings aren’t quite as good as they were on Monday, you can still get the latest 10.2-inch model for $30 off during Amazon’s 12-days of deals event. That drops the price down to just $299 for the 32GB Wi-Fi version and $429 for the cellular version while supplies last. As far as we can tell, these are the lowest prices on the web for one of the best iPads on the market. Apple’s website is currently selling these same tablets for the full price of $329, and other major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are doing the same.

It should be noted that this deal does not include an Apple Pencil or an iPad keyboard with your purchase, so you will need to buy those separately if you think they are essential. This can make your overall purchase a lot more expensive, but unlike last year, we aren’t seeing any solid bundle deals that include either of these items in the price.

Apple iPad (2019) vs. iPad (2018): Which should you buy?

Any time Apple issues an upgrade to one of its core products, like the iPhone and Apple Watch, prices on the previous models tend to drop fairly dramatically. It’s because of this that a lot of folks tend to lean more toward buying last-gen tech in an effort to save a decent chunk of their holiday budget for other things. However, when you compare the two iPad models against each other, we tend to lean in favor of the newer model. Here are a few key things to keep in mind while you’re trying to decide:

The latest model has a larger screen

One of the main reasons anyone buys an iPad is to have a device that fits somewhere in between a smartphone and a laptop, so if you’re looking for the most screen for you buck, the newest version is the way to go. It comes with a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display that offers an extra half-inch to the overall screen size. The old model comes with the standard 9.7-inch display.

The 10.2-inch iPad has more special features

Both models are compatible with iPadOS, which is the real winner in the tablet game right now, but only the newest version comes with special features. With a smart connector, it can work better as a laptop stand-in if you really need it too. Of course, this feature does require you to have a decent smart keyboard, which can cost around $159 extra.

The price is almost the same

This may not have been the case when the latest model first came out, but after Cyber Monday and Black Friday came along, most of the major retailers are running low on stock for the last-gen models. You can still get the 9.7-inch iPad from Amazon right now, but the prices are so similar to the upgraded version, that there really isn’t any reason not to buy the 2019 model.

