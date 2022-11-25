 Skip to main content
This RTX 3060 gaming laptop is easily the best Black Friday deal in PC gaming

Luke Larsen
By

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is easily one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and for Black Friday this year, it’s never been cheaper.

The Black Friday deal in question is for an RTX 3060 configuration from Best Buy. This isn’t the latest model (don’t worry, I’ll get to that), but it’s nevertheless the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal of the year. It uses a year-old Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, but that’s not going to hold your frame rates back when you have the RTX 3060 onboard.

The lid of the Zephpyrus G14 on a wooden table.

It’s incredible to see a laptop this premium and performant come in well under $1,000, a whopping $500 off its retail price.

Even better, Best Buy is also selling the 2022 model, which comes with the latest Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and Radeon RX 6800S GPU — both from AMD. This configuration is $500 more expensive, but it comes with a lot of benefits over the older model. It’s more powerful, yes. But it also has a higher-resolution 1600p screen, a webcam (because the older one doesn’t), and twice the storage. Definitely worth the extra money if you’ve got it, especially since it’s $500 off the original price too.

Regardless of which Zephyrus G14 you opt for, what you’re getting is a revolutionary gaming laptop. It was the first 14-inch gaming laptop when it launched — sparking a trend toward even smaller and more compact gaming laptops. Moving in that direction can be dangerous, especially since performance is paramount on a gaming laptop.

ROG Zephyrus sitting on a table.

But Asus did it the right way. The Zephyrus G14 is amazingly powerful for how small a system it is — something never thought to be possible before. It’s only 0.78 inch thick, and the tiny footprint makes it an excellent traveling device. It slides into a backpack easily and will even fit on seat trays in airplanes. The toned-down aesthetic makes it ideal for those situations as well.

Our staff writer Jacob Roach bought the Zephyrus G14 earlier this year, and has been gushing about it ever since. Here’s his take on it:

“The Zephyrus G14 changed how I view gaming laptops, and that’s not an exaggeration. Most gaming laptops are big, bulky, and hot, and you have to sacrifice performance to find anything remotely portable. Not with the Zephyrus G14, though. At 14 inches and with plenty of power under the hood, I can comfortably travel with it in my backpack and set it up on my coffee table for hours-long gaming sessions.

“It’s not the only 14-inch gaming laptop on the market. For its part, the Razer Blade 14 might be an even better option. But the price and configuration of the Zephyrus G14 makes it feel like a complete package. I used to avoid using a gaming laptop at all costs, but after picking up the Zephyrus G14, I use it nearly every day.”

That’s quite an endorsement, right? Black Friday deals are rarely on products that we can wholeheartedly vouch for, so count this as an exception. This one’s way too good to pass up.

