Best Buy Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops and air fryers

Andrew Morrisey
By
Best Buy Black Friday

Black Friday doesn’t officially take place until Friday, November 25, but Best Buy has already started putting out sales, offering a number of Black Friday deals today. This makes right now as good a time as any to land some Black Friday pricing and beat the rushes that will be taking place on Black Friday itself. Among Best Buy’s Black Friday deals are things like laptops and Chromebooks and some great tech for the home theater, like TVs and soundbars. Here are all the best offers you can shop now.

Top 5 Best Buy Black Friday deals

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25, was $50
  • Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch — $90, was $219
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 — $249, was $329
  • Insignia 58-inch F30 4K TV — $300, was $580
  • Hisense 70-inch 4K TV — $550, was $450

Should you shop Best Buy Black Friday deals now?

With the popularity of Best Buy Black Friday deals, there’s a significant chance that the products that you want to buy during the shopping holiday will get sold out quickly. If that happens, and you’re placed on backorder, the item might not arrive in time for the holidays.

The discounts that Best Buy will offer on Black Friday may be bigger than what you can avail of today, but most likely not by much. There’s no sense in waiting for potential savings of a few dollars when you’re opening yourself to the risk of not being able to purchase the stuff that you want because they’re sold out. If you see a deal that you like in the Best Buy Black Friday sale now, you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize the purchase.

LiveLast updated November 23, 2022 1:16 PM

