Which Nintendo Switch should you buy this Black Friday?

Believe it or not, the Nintendo Switch is almost seven years old already. While a brand new Nintendo console may be right around the corner, Nintendo isn’t pulling support on its system in 2024. We already know we’re getting games like Princess Peach: Showtime! and Mario vs. Donkey Kong alongside HD re-releases of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. So if you don’t own a Switch already, it’s still a good time to jump in.

Of course, Black Friday is the perfect moment to buy a new console. This year’s sales event brings some brand new deals on Nintendo’s hybrid system thanks to some strong bundles. There are several options to choose from over three different Switch models. So, which of the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals should you buy?

Original, OLED, or Lite?

The Nintendo Switch breaks down into three models. There’s the standard Switch that usually retails for $300, an OLED model that comes with a significantly improved screen for $50 more, and a Lite model that’s only $200 but can’t be hooked up to a TV. Nintendo hasn’t cut the prices on any of those, but it has dropped some of them into bundles that will potentially save you some money in the long run.

The big new deal this year is a special Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $350. The fighting game is one of the Switch’s must-own multiplayer titles, so it’s likely something you’d end up buying separately at some point. The system included is a special edition too, featuring Joy-con controllers that feature the Smash Bros. logo. On top of that, the package comes with three free months of Nintendo Switch Online. All in all, that would save you close to $70, in the long run, were you to buy everything included down the line.

If you plan on using your Switch as more of a home console than a portable, you won’t get too much out of the OLED’s better screen or improved kickstand. In that case, you’ll want to look at one specific deal on the base Switch model this year. For $300, you can get a bundle that includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must-own — and it’s the perfect time to pick it up. Nintendo just released its final content drop for the game, which gives it even more characters and tracks. It’s another $70 saving here, though the console itself isn’t a special edition.

As for the Switch Lite, Nintendo hasn’t dropped any new deals this year. That said, it’s still the cheapest version of the console at $200. It’s the go-to model for parents looking to get a Switch for their young kids. It’s smaller, lighter, and you won’t feel nearly as distressed if it gets broken. Plus, it’s a good option for the more casual player who isn’t planning to hook it up to a TV. It’s the kind of model you can buy for your dad as a tech curiosity.

If you still need help, there’s only one option I’d personally recommend this year.

Best deal: Switch OLED with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

While the Switch OLED bundle may be the most expensive option, it’s also the best. The updated OLED screen is significantly better than the standard Switch’s, though you might not notice how drastic a change that is until you see them side by side. If you plan on playing handheld at all, you’ll be thankful you paid a little extra for a brighter, bigger screen. Plus, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a downright fantastic fighting game packed with both single and multiplayer modes. The fact that the system has a special edition design is the icing on the cake.

Still, you can’t really go wrong with any model. Each one has its specific use case depending on how much you plan to use it as a home console and how serious a gamer the person you’re buying it for is. There’s a good case to be made for just buying a Switch Lite this deep into the system’s lifespan since there could be a brand new Nintendo system out this time next year.

And if you’re looking for some great games to fill out your library, now’s the time to stock up too. You can currently get great deals on Switch greats like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (for only $15), Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Digital Trends’ 2021 Game of the Year winner Metroid Dread. That’s barely scratching the surface of what you’ll be playing on your Nintendo Switch.

