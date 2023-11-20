Nintendo Switch owners who can’t get enough of the Super Mario franchise may want to take advantage of Amazon’s 75% discount for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope as part of its Black Friday deals. Instead of the game’s original price of $60, you’ll only have to pay a very affordable $15. However, if you want to pocket the $45 in savings, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible. There’s a chance that the bargain will no longer be available by the time the shopping holiday rolls in, so you should buy this Nintendo Switch game now.

Why you should buy Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which added a new page to the Super Mario series through a crossover with Ubisoft’s Rabbids in a turn-based tactics game. However, gone are the traditional grid-based battles in favor of a system that features less rigid combat, a greater emphasis on exploration, and a stronger approach to character building. You’re going to help Mario and his friends stop the evil evil force known as Cursa, which will take up the bulk of your quests, but there are also other things to do such as coin-collecting challenges, fishing minigames, and more.

One of the most important gameplay mechanics of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the Sparks, which are the cute star creatures that you rescue throughout the story. Each character can equip two Sparks, which offer an active and passive skill, and may be leveled up. Our guide on the best Sparks and how to get them will help you strengthen your team, as you play at home or while on the go on the Nintendo Switch.

Don't Miss:

If you’re browsing through Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for video games, you don’t want to miss Amazon’s offer for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The tactics game is on sale for just $15, following a $45 discount on its sticker price of $60, and you’re getting to get a lot of value out of it at that cost. We’re not sure how long the savings will remain for the taking though, so if you’re interested in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from making the purchase.

Editors' Recommendations