Don't miss this Nintendo Switch OLED Cyber Monday deal

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle packaging against a white background.
Nintendo

There are some truly fantastic Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals going on right now with Best Buy being a true highlight for anyone seeking to own a Nintendo Switch OLED. Today, you can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED paired up with one of the best Switch gamesSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate. The whole bundle costs $350 and also features three months of Nintendo Switch Online which is worth $8. The game has a $60 value so you’re basically paying just $282 for the console. A seriously tempting deal, here’s what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle

As mentioned above, we find Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be one of the best games available for the Nintendo Switch platform. It’s a comprehensive fighting game paired with the most popular and lovable characters from the Nintendo Universe, including Mario, Kirby, Pikachu, Yoshi, Link, and Donkey Kong, among many others. It brings an arcade-style nostalgia to the Switch, allowing you to face off in 2-4 player battles, or play against the computer. You can play locally or online, and with the Nintendo Switch platform you can play in TV mode, tabletop mode, or handheld mode.

And while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a major draw, the silent headliner in this bundle is the Nintendo Switch OLED. It has a 7-inch OLED touchscreen that presents your favorite Switch games with vivid colors and crisp contrast. It has 64GB of internal storage so you can save games directly to the system that you purchase in the Nintendo Online Store. It also comes with two Joy-Con controllers so you can play multiplayer games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right out of the box. There are several Switch models on the market now, so if you aren’t certain if the Switch OLED is the right one for you, you can do a little more research with our Switch Lite vs. Switch vs. Switch OLED comparison.

But this is a heck of a bundle and image quality doesn’t get much better than an OLED display. So click over to Best Buy to grab this bundle, which sees the Nintendo Switch OLED paired with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $350. This effectively adds up to a savings of $68.

