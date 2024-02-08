 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We just learned two critical details about the 2024 Zephyrus G14

Jacob Roach
By
The 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are technically here — if you consider “here” to mean listings are live but sold out. We’ve had a chance to go hands-on with the two laptops and dig into their specs. But listings reveal two key details about the laptops — for better and worse.

Starting with the worse: The specs sheet on the 2024 G14 and G16 reveals that the memory is soldered to the board. Previous Zephyrus designs featured slot-in memory modules, allowing users to upgrade their RAM down the line. That’s not the case with these redesigned models, presumably to allow Asus to cut down on the thickness.

Recommended Videos

The memory inside is fast — you can purchase up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-6400 on the Zephyrus G14 and up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-7467 on the Zephyrus G16 — but you won’t be able to upgrade it later on. Some configurations are limited to 16GB. On the Zephyrus G14, the RTX 4060 configuration comes with 16GB, while the RTX 4050 configurations are limited to 16GB, as well. All other configurations come with 32GB.

Related

Soldered memory isn’t ideal, as even the Razer Blade 14 is able to offer slotted memory on most configurations. Thankfully, for storage, the 2024 Zephyrus models retain a PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot, which you can upgrade with additional storage.

Light strip on the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

That’s the bad news, but there’s some good news here, too. Pricing isn’t changing. Despite a new 3K OLED display and an all-aluminum body, Asus is keeping the pricing of 2024 models identical to 2023 models. The 2023 Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 4060 launched for $1,600 — for $1,050 — and the 2024 model with an RTX 4060 , as well. The 2024 model even bumps the storage from 512GB to 1TB.

Similarly, the 2023 Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4080 launched at $2,700, and the 2024 model comes in at the same price — once again, with an OLED screen and aluminum body in tow.

The fact that Asus kept pricing the same is great, but more importantly, it makes these two laptops highly competitive with Razer. The Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 4070 is $2,000, while the 2024 Razer Blade 14 with an identical configuration is $2,700. The 16-inch comparison is similar. The 2024 Razer Blade 16 is $800 more than the Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4080, though Razer packs in a faster Intel HX-series processor.

We’ll have to wait until we’ve had a chance to test the laptops to see if they hold up compared to the Razer competition. Early impressions are good, however. YouTuber ETA Prime posted a review on release day, calling the laptop “insanely good.” Hopefully, we’ll have the laptops in shortly to give them a thorough look.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
AMD laptop smashes RTX 3080 in leaked benchmarks
A digital depiction of an AMD Ryzen 5000G chip.

With the launch of the new AMD Ryzen 6000-series laptop processors just around the corner, more and more benchmark results are popping up, giving us a better idea about the performance of Zen 3+ CPUs, often called AMD Rembrandt.

This time, an upcoming AMD duo has been benchmarked: The Ryzen 9 6900HS processor alongside Radeon RX 6800S graphics. The pair actually managed to outperform the Intel Core i9-12900H and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in its laptop version.

Read more
New Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop goes all-in on AMD
A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.

Asus has announced an upgrade to its ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop at CES 2022, as well as unveiling the ​​larger G15 machine and the Zephyrus Duo 16, the latest addition to Asus' lineup of dual-screen laptops.

The laptops come equipped with the latest components and improved display technology, with the Zephyrus G14 in particular being the first to feature the new AMD Radeon RX 6800S mobile GPU.
ROG Zephyrus G14

Read more
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 leak reveals future of AMD, Nvidia gaming laptops
asus rog zephyrus duo 15 review 08

A fresh leak reveals not only an updated 2022 Asus gaming laptop, but also the previously unannounced components from AMD and Nvidia that will power the next generation of PC gaming on laptops.

This leak comes courtesy of My Laptop Guide, which seems to have found the listing on the official Bluetooth website. It features the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650, which will apparently be offered in at least three different configurations.

Read more