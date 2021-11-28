Which laptop should you buy on Cyber Monday 2021?

The best Cyber Monday deals include plenty of good deals on some of the best laptops you can buy. There is no “one size fits all” when it comes to choosing a laptop. However, the Dell XPS 13 is the laptop that will fit the needs of most people. That makes it a fantastic choice to buy on Cyber Monday, assuming you purchase one as part of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals.

Which laptop should you buy on Cyber Monday?

Choosing the best laptop for you is a highly personal purchase. Laptops vary in terms of size and style, and their performance also ranges widely. The needs of a student are quite different from those of a professional video editor, for example. Below, you’ll find some recommendations based on what your needs are, and what kind of laptop you’re looking to buy.

Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is fast, mobile, and attractive, the ideal laptop for the student, home office worker, or just someone who wants a beautiful laptop.

The white palm rests have a clean, modern aesthetic that is unique without being too flashy. Of course, the ultra-thin bezels on the XPS 13 have always been its calling card. It features top-of-the-line build quality too.

MacBook Air

However, the XPS 13 is not the only that laptop fits this category. If you’re more interested in a Mac, for example, the M1 MacBook Air makes for an excellent alternative.

The M1 provides the MacBook Air with long-lasting battery life and good performance, all without making a peep because it’s fanless. For the first time in a long time, the MacBook Air is a great entry-level introduction to the Mac ecosystem.

Razer Blade 14

The needs of a student, however, will vary wildly from a professional video editor. That remains true for those who want to dive into PC gaming. So, if you’re looking for a laptop with a bit more oomph, you might want to consider a larger laptop with a discrete graphics card.

If you’re going to spend more time gaming than editing video, the Razer Blade 14 is a fantastic option. It’s remarkably portable and sleek given how much performance it packs. It’s expensive, but it’s a gaming laptop that can double just as easily for work or creative pursuits.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Now, a lot of people searching for a laptop on Cyber Monday are looking on the lower end of the spectrum. If your budget is under $1,000 — maybe even under $500 — I’d recommend one of the best Chromebooks, such as the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5.

It has a 1080p screen and an Intel Core processor, despite being ridiculously cheap. If your computing needs don’t go beyond a web browser, there’s not much reason to spend more money than on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5.

