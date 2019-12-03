Many the best deals of the year have come and gone with the passing of Cyber Monday, but that doesn’t mean every discount is gone. the holiday shopping season is still in full swing with the latest Cyber Week sales. One such deal is this Walmart-exclusive . Nintendo Switch deals like this don’t come around all too often, so you won’t want to let this one slip.

For $300 — savings of $30 — you get the Mario red left and right Joy-Con controllers, along with an updated version of Nintendo’s eight-generation handheld/home console hybrid. It offers an increased battery life ranging from 4.5 to 9 hours depending on the game being played while using your Switch in handheld mode. This bundle also includes a $20 store credit for Nintendo’s digital storefront, Nintendo eShop, as well as a carrying case that’s ideal for those who are playing their Switch in handheld mode. Another interesting detail about this bundle is the Joy-Con controller color variant – most Nintendo Switch consoles include either space gray or reb/blue Joy-Cons with the console. This is the second Nintendo Switch bundle to include the Mario red Joy-Con color scheme. it joins the released a few years back.

In the past, Nintendo has been extremely stingy when it comes to discounting its gaming systems, especially the Nintendo Switch and the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite. Even though the Walmart-exclusive deal does not offer massive savings on the system, the bundle does include a free carrying case, which is ideal for playing their Switch on the go. The $20 Nintendo eShop credit allows users to purchase a digital game for the system.

Alongside this amazing deal, Walmart is offering discounts on several digital games available on the Switch, including and , both of which are $40 each. Although you cannot use your $20 eShop credit to purchase some digital games via Walmart, the Nintendo eShop does offer a more expansive library of digital titles for you to purchase, or you can use the eShop credit to purchase some downloadable content for select games, including Mortal Kombart 11 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, both of which include post-launch content that adds additional fighters to each game’s roster.

