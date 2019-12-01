The best Cyber Monday deals have begun in full. With so many deals going live all at once today, it can be hard to keep track of when the limited-time offers are coming and going, but we’ve got you covered when it comes to the best smartwatch discounts. Right now, Amazon is dropping price cuts on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for the Samsung Cyber Monday sale.

This Samsung smartwatch deal is just one of the many wearable discounts the retail giant is offering right now. We’ve already seen huge price cuts on Fitbits, Apple Watches, and Garmin activity trackers as the savings ramp up. With incredible deals on smartphones, iPhones, and more, the holiday shopping season is only beginning.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 — $249 ($51 off)

We reviewed the Galaxy Watch Active 2 earlier this year and deemed it one of the best Apple Watch alternatives you can buy. If you’re an Android user, this is definitely a smartwatch you should look into buying. With comprehensive and expansive exercise tracking and LTE compatibility bring it closer to the Apple Watch Series 5, and the ability to scroll through Twitter on it is an added bonus.

Where this Samsung Watch really shines, however, is with how it looks. It’s slimmer, more comfortable, and more attractive than some of the previous models like the Gear S3. With the Cyber Monday discount going on right now, you can get a great price on one of the best Android smartwatches on the market today.

More Samsung smartwatch deals

Like any good brand sale, the Active 2 isn’t the only Cyber Monday deal going on right now from Samsung. In fact, you can even get the Galaxy Note 10 at a ridiculously low price right now. If you’re only interested in picking up a smartwatch, though, there are quite a few of those deals going on as well. Here are the best discounts we’ve found so far:

Samsung Galaxy Watch ($40 off) : You can probably tell by the name, but this is more or less the standard Samsung smartwatch. It comes at a similar price as the Active 2, but with a totally different aesthetic.

: You can probably tell by the name, but this is more or less the standard Samsung smartwatch. It comes at a similar price as the Active 2, but with a totally different aesthetic. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active ($50 off) : Though it’s a previous generation smartwatch, it’s still one of the good ones. It may not come with a scrollable Twitter feed, but at $100 less than the newest model, it’s very affordable.

: Though it’s a previous generation smartwatch, it’s still one of the good ones. It may not come with a scrollable Twitter feed, but at $100 less than the newest model, it’s very affordable. Samsung Gear Sport ($111 off): The Gear sport isn’t nearly as new as the other models on this list, but it was built for activity. With water resistance, fitness tracking, and Android and iOS compatibility, it’s worth a look.

