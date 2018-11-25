Best Apple Cyber Monday Deals

Black Friday is over, but that just means Cyber Monday is almost here, complete with even more deals. If you missed out, or didn’t find exactly what you wanted on Black Friday, this is your next best chance. While Black Friday was originally an in-store thing, and just migrated online after people saw those yearly viral videos of people battling to the death in brick-and-mortar retail stores, Cyber Monday has always solely been about finding the best offers online.

Here we’re talking only about Apple Cyber Monday deals, and mostly they’ll be online; but there’s still no harm in heading out to the stores in person, just in case a bargain’s still sitting on the shelves.

Apple Cyber Monday Deals

Apple isn’t a company that often holds large-scale sales, and sure enough, its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals are a repeat of its 2017 efforts. For the duration of the four day shopping event — November 23 to November 26 — when you buy a new product, at full price, you get a free gift card worth between $50 and $200 to spend on other Apple Store items.

The value of the gift card depends on the product you buy:

Get a $200 gift card for: MacBook, MacBook Air (excludes new MacBook Air), MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro

Get a $100 gift card for iPad Pro 10.5”

Get a $50 gift card for iPad 6th Generation (9.7”) and iPad mini 4

Get a $50 gift card for iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Get a $50 gift card for Apple Watch Series 3

Get a $25 gift card for Apple TV (all models)

Get a $50 gift card for HomePod

Get a $50 gift card for Beats Studio, Solo3 and Powerbeats3

No, we haven’t been treated to anything different than last year in Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals; but if you were planning to buy direct from Apple, then getting something extra for your money is always good. If you’re still determined to find a better deal, checking other retailers is the way to go. Here are our favorite deals for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks.

Finding the best Apple Cyber Monday deals will mean keeping your eyes on other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The easiest way to find Apple Cyber Monday deals is to bookmark our deals page, and also be sure to follow us on Twitter for up-to-date Cyber Monday coverage.

