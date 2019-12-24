Best holiday 2019 gaming deals: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC

With the new year quickly approaching, now is a great time to pick up some new video games at a discounted price. Numerous retailers are offering massive discounts on some of the most popular games of the year across various gaming platforms. Whether you play on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, or Nintendo, there are a slew of deals for you to take advantage of. Here are the best holiday 2019 video game deals available right now.

Xbox

Currently, Microsoft is running its annual Xbox Countdown Sale through January 2, offering generous discounts on digital games available for the Xbox One and Xbox 360. The discounts vary, with Xbox owners having the opportunity to save up to 67%, while Xbox Live members can save an additional 10%.

Of course, if you are looking to purchase an Xbox One gaming console, or want to pick up a physical copy of some of the most popular Xbox One games, you’re in luck. Various retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, are offering a ton of generous discounts.

– $378 ($122 off)

– ($122 off) – $244 ($106 off)

– ($106 off) – $45 ($15 off)

– ($15 off) – $40 ($20 off)

– ($20 off) – $25 ($35 off)

– ($35 off) – $36 ($24 off)

PlayStation

Thanks to the Holiday Sale, PlayStation 4 owners can save up to 50% off on numerous digital games in the PlayStation Store. While the digital discounts are not as competitive compared to Xbox, numerous third-party retailers are offering signfiicant price reductions on several PS4 games and hardware.

– $249 ($50 off)

– ($50 off) – $355 ($45 off)

– ($45 off) – $39 ($22 off)

– ($22 off) – $35 ($25 off)

– ($25 off) – $25 ($15 off)

– ($15 off) – $20 ($40 off)

Nintendo

If you obtained a Nintendo Switch recently, you have a few options to choose from in terms of growing your Switch library. You can pick up some digital games thanks to the eShop holiday sale, or you can do some online or in-store shopping at various retailers. Those looking to buy a Nintendo Switch (or games) with your holiday money or gift cards, here are a few deals to consider.

– $300 ($30 off)

– ($30 off) – $190 ($10 off)

– ($10 off) – $55 ($5 off)

– ($5 off) – $50 ($10 off)

– ($10 off) – $50 ($10 off)

– ($10 off) – $45 ($15 off)

Steam

The annual Steam Winter Sale offers some of the best PC games of the year, from old classics to newer titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2‘s PC port and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. PC gamers have numerous opportunities to save on some of the hottest games from third-party websites like Green Man Gaming, which is offering an additional 5% off if you enter the code HAPPYHOLIDAYS at checkout. Keep in mind that the promotional code is not valid on pre-orders.

– $16 ($44 off)

– ($44 off) – $18 ($12 off)

– ($12 off) – $20 ($40 off)

– ($40 off) – $21 ($39 off)

– ($39 off) – $33 ($27 off)

– ($27 off) – $47 ($13 off)

Epic Games Store

Since its release, the Epic Games Store has secured several exclusive deals with some of the hottest blockbuster games released this year, including Borderlands 3 and Control. The 12 Days of Free Games spotlights one game a day, which is free of charge for 24 hours. There’s also a $10 Epic Coupon you can obtain when purchasing an eligible title during the holiday sale.

