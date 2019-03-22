Digital Trends
Gaming

Every exclusive game available in the Epic Games Store

Here's a look at how the Epic Games Store is sizing up to the competition

Steven Petite
By
every exclusive game in the epic games store

The Epic Games Store has managed to become a real threat to Steam in just a matter of months. Launched in December, the store from the studio behind money printer Fortnite has enticed developers both large and small with far friendlier revenue splits than Steam. Epic appears to be throwing piles of cash at major studios, as numerous AAA games have forgone a Steam launch entirely in favor of a one year exclusivity deal with Epic. Not long ago, major multi-platform games skipping a Steam release would seem like a bizarre and financially unsound prospect.

The tides of PC gaming are shifting, though. The Epic Games Store only appears to be picking up momentum, locking down more and more exclusivity deals by the week. If you’re a PC gamer, the Epic Games Store is quickly becoming a necessity if you want to play all of the big name titles and some exciting indies. At GDC 2019, Epic revealed that it plans to sell its exclusives through the Humble Store in the future as well, but no date has been set for when that will begin.

Here’s the full list of current and upcoming exclusives on the Epic Games Store.

Already launched exclusives

the division 2 everything we know about beta specialists and more
The Division 2

So far, two AAA games have already landed on the Epic Games Store over Steam. The Division 2, which we loved, and Metro: Exodus, which we also loved.

  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (also available from Uplay)
  • Metro: Exodus (will launch on Steam February 2020)
  • Ashen (will launch on Steam, but timing is unclear)
  • Hades (early access)
  • Satisfactory
  • Unreal Tournament
  • Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (timed exclusive)
  • Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season
  • Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek (will launch on Steam in 2020)

Upcoming exclusives

every exclusive game in the epic games store control remedy
Control

The list of Epic Games store exclusives will grow exponentially throughout 2019, headlined by Remedy’s Control and Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds. We’re sure more will be added in the coming months.

  • Control – 2019
  • The Outer Worlds – 2019 (also available on Windows Store, Steam one year after launch)
  • Detroit: Become Human – 2019
  • Heavy Rain – 2019
  • Beyond Two Souls – 2019
  • Super Meat Boy Forever – April 2019 (available on Steam in 2020)
  • The Sinking City – June 27
  • World War Z – April 16
  • The Cycle – entering beta this spring
  • Phoenix Point – June
  • Industries of Titan – TBD
  • Spellbreak – TBD
  • Solar Ash Kingdom – TBD
  • Kine – 2019
  • Dauntless – April
  • Afterparty – 2019
  • Journey to the Savage Planet – 2019
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun – March 29 (will launch on Steam in 2020)
  • Maneater – 2019 (will launch on Steam in 2020)
  • Dangerous Driving – April 9
  • Close to the Sun – 2019

Epic also recently announced a $100 million grant program to assist game developers and media creators. The individual grants, which will range from $5,000 to $500,000, won’t require aspiring developers to give publishing rights to Epic. But much like the Epic Games Store’s friendly revenue sharing model, it further shows the studio’s dedication to helping developers. It’s probably a safe bet that developers who take part in the program will be interested in working with the Epic Games Store in the future.

