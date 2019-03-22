Here's a look at how the Epic Games Store is sizing up to the competition

Share

The Epic Games Store has managed to become a real threat to Steam in just a matter of months. Launched in December, the store from the studio behind money printer Fortnite has enticed developers both large and small with far friendlier revenue splits than Steam. Epic appears to be throwing piles of cash at major studios, as numerous AAA games have forgone a Steam launch entirely in favor of a one year exclusivity deal with Epic. Not long ago, major multi-platform games skipping a Steam release would seem like a bizarre and financially unsound prospect.

The tides of PC gaming are shifting, though. The Epic Games Store only appears to be picking up momentum, locking down more and more exclusivity deals by the week. If you’re a PC gamer, the Epic Games Store is quickly becoming a necessity if you want to play all of the big name titles and some exciting indies. At GDC 2019, Epic revealed that it plans to sell its exclusives through the Humble Store in the future as well, but no date has been set for when that will begin.

Here’s the full list of current and upcoming exclusives on the Epic Games Store.

Already launched exclusives

So far, two AAA games have already landed on the Epic Games Store over Steam. The Division 2, which we loved, and Metro: Exodus, which we also loved.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (also available from Uplay)

Metro: Exodus (will launch on Steam February 2020)

Ashen (will launch on Steam, but timing is unclear)

Hades (early access)

Satisfactory

Unreal Tournament

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (timed exclusive)

Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek (will launch on Steam in 2020)

Upcoming exclusives

The list of Epic Games store exclusives will grow exponentially throughout 2019, headlined by Remedy’s Control and Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds. We’re sure more will be added in the coming months.

Control – 2019

The Outer Worlds – 2019 (also available on Windows Store, Steam one year after launch)

Detroit: Become Human – 2019

Heavy Rain – 2019

Beyond Two Souls – 2019

Super Meat Boy Forever – April 2019 (available on Steam in 2020)

The Sinking City – June 27

World War Z – April 16

The Cycle – entering beta this spring

Phoenix Point – June

Industries of Titan – TBD

Spellbreak – TBD

Solar Ash Kingdom – TBD

Kine – 2019

Dauntless – April

Afterparty – 2019

Journey to the Savage Planet – 2019

Operencia: The Stolen Sun – March 29 (will launch on Steam in 2020)

Maneater – 2019 (will launch on Steam in 2020)

Dangerous Driving – April 9

Close to the Sun – 2019

Epic also recently announced a $100 million grant program to assist game developers and media creators. The individual grants, which will range from $5,000 to $500,000, won’t require aspiring developers to give publishing rights to Epic. But much like the Epic Games Store’s friendly revenue sharing model, it further shows the studio’s dedication to helping developers. It’s probably a safe bet that developers who take part in the program will be interested in working with the Epic Games Store in the future.