Digital Trends
Gaming

Epic Games is launching a competitor to Steam, but can it dethrone the king?

Gabe Gurwin
By
Fortnite
Epic Games

Epic Games’ Fortnite is the biggest video game on the planet right now, but the company has its sights set on a much larger piece of the gaming industry pie. The Epic Games store is a new competitor to platforms like Steam and GOG, and it’s offering developers a much larger portion of profits.

Launching with games that make use of Epic’s Unreal Engine as well as others engines, including Unity, the Epic Games store will initially launch on PC and Mac. The games will be “hand-curated,” but in 2019 Epic plans to bring more games and “other open platforms” in 2019 — Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney later told Game Informer that Android is coming next year.

The attractive part for developers, however, is that the Epic Games store will give them a larger share of profits than competing platforms. Developers will take 88 percent, with Epic taking the other 12, and games made with Unreal Engine will have their engine royalties waived.

Epic Games’ announcement comes just after Valve revealed a new revenue-splitting plan for Steam based on total game revenue. It favors big sellers, with developers getting 75 percent of the revenue for a game that makes more than $10 million. Once it hits $50 million, developers will get an 80 percent share, but that’s still far below what Epic is offering.

epic games launching steam competitor epicgamesstoresplit

The Epic Games store will not feature any sort of store-wide digital rights management system, but developers will be able to enable their own if they chose to do so. This is different from competitor GOG, which advertises its games as being DRM-free.

Much like the Support-A-Creator program in Fortnite, YouTube creators and Twitch streamers will also be able to help grow their channels with a similar program on the Epic Games store. Those purchasing games can do so through a link set up by the creator, or they can manually enter the name of the creator when buying a game. Doing either will result in that person getting a share of the profits, which the developers can set themselves. The first 5 percent is automatically paid by Epic Games for two years.

It’s too early to know of the Epic Games store can be a serious challenger to Steam, but few companies are more prepared for such a task. In the meantime, you can play Fortnite‘s Season 7 content later this week.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Fallout 76': Everything you need to know
Fortnite Fly Explosives Guide
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ will get a little bit chillier when Season 7 blows in this week

Epic Games has offered Fortnite players a taste of what's to come in Season 7, and it appears the game is about to get a whole lot colder. Details on the season will likely be revealed around its December 6 launch date.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

‘PUBG Mobile’ might get a ‘Resident Evil 2’-inspired zombies mode

PUBG Mobile is set to get a Resident Evil 2 crossover soon. The event, announced with a brief teaser trailer, could bring zombies to PUBG, which follows the battle royale trend started by Black Ops 4 and continued by Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
tetris effect makes feel new again 7
Gaming

Get the full PS4 Pro experience. Here's every game you can play in 4K HDR

The PlayStation 4 Pro can play any PS4 game, but a select number of titles have been optimized to take advantage of the platform. Here's list of every new and upcoming game that will benefit from the PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Playstation character wall at E3 2018
Gaming

Kinda Funny will fill in for PlayStation Experience, release games during show

The Kinda Funny Games Showcase, a conference designed to replace Sony's yearly PSX event but open to all platforms, will have multiple new games release during the show on Saturday, December 8.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 alludes to famous serial killers 20181203112205
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ scene alludes to notorious 19th-century serial killers

Red Dead Redemption 2 is brimming with details and secrets and one person made an interesting connection between a strange occurrence on the Aberdeen Pig Farm and the Bloody Benders, a family of serial killers that terrorized Kansas.
Posted By Steven Petite
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
pokemon go pvp and trainer battles preview feature
Gaming

‘Pokémon GO’ trainer battles to have leagues, badges, and Sinnoh Stone rewards

Pokémon Go will be getting new trainer battle features this month that include three leagues, 3 vs. 3 combat, and the ability for players to challenge nearby opponents, long-distance friends, and even train with Team Leader A.I.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
playstation classic full game lineup
Gaming

You can edit the PlayStation Classic’s emulator settings with a keyboard

The PlayStation Classic doesn't give you many options when it comes to emulating the 20 games it includes, but one clever user managed to figure out a way to edit the emulator itself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
pokemon go trading guide featured
Gaming

Everything you need to know to trade in 'Pokémon GO'

After literally years of waiting, 'Pokémon Go' finally gives trainers the option to trade Pokémon with others. It's not easy, though, and the cost is quite high if you try trading with strangers.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw