Digital Trends
Gaming

Happy holidays! ‘Fortnite’ now lets you buy your friends gifts

Gabe Gurwin
By
fortnite adds gifting limited time fortnitegifting

Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means the jingle bells are jingling, the latkes are sizzling, and everyone is frantically searching for gifts to give to their friends and family this holiday season. If your loved ones are fans of Fortnite, however, you can now give them the gift of a silly skin or dance.

Announced by Epic Games on November 27, Fortnite gifting will be available on all platforms except for iOS, due to Apple’s policy restrictions. Once update 6.31 rolls around, you’ll have a one-week trial period to purchase items for your friends from the shop. Alongside the standard “Purchase Items” prompt will be one labeled “Buy As A Gift,” and you can then choose someone on your friends list to receive the new goodies. As it is a gift, you can also add a note alongside it, and we’re guessing some players’ messages will be a little different from what they’d write on an actual gift card.

There are a few stipulations, which Epic listed out in the post. You can’t get your money refunded for a gift, so make sure it’s something your friend is really going to love, unless you’re a jerk. You also have to be friends with someone for at least two days before sending a gift and you can only send three gifts per day. If you prefer, you can also disable receiving gifts in your Fortnite account settings, though we’re not entirely sure why you’d do that.

fortnite adds gifting limited time fortnitegift2

Update 6.31 includes other additions, as well, including the Team Rumble limited-time mode, which tasks each team with eliminating 100 other players. New Epic and Legendary versions of the Pump Shotgun are also available with the update, for those of you who like to get up close and personal in combat, and crashing and controller input issues have been addressed, as well.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is still free-to-play with cross-play across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android, but we expect parents will be spending plenty of cash on DLC and memorabilia for their kids this holiday season. Perhaps you can buy them a container of floss, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Xbox One S vs. Xbox One X: Is the costly upgrade worth the money?
fans want grandma shirley the elder scrolls 6 grandmashirley
Gaming

Fans want Bethesda to pay tribute to ‘Grandma Shirley’ in ‘The Elder Scrolls VI’

Fans of 82-year-old YouTube creator Shirley Curry, known on her channel as Grandma Shirley, have created a petition asking Bethesda to include the devoted fans as a character in The Elder Scrolls VI.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite Monopoly
Gaming

Cyber Monday deals include sweet discounts on 'Fortnite'-themed gifts

Chances are someone on your holiday shopping list is a fan of Fortnite. As the most popular game on the planet, there are plenty of Fortnite-themed gift options available for purchase in stores and online. Here are the best ones we found.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite seaon 6 week 9 challenges carnival clown boards fornite season challenge
Gaming

Grab your best pickaxe and head to the carnival for Fortnite's week 9 challenges

The season 6, week 9 challenges have arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. The biggest one this week is the Fortnite Carnival Clown Boards location. This surprisingly fun challenge tasks players with finding these bean bag games and playing…
Posted By Cody Perez
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Gaming

Nintendo scrambles to stop ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ leaks, piracy

Pirated copies of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a mountain of leaks appeared online a full two weeks before the game's launch on December 7. So far, Nintendo has issued copyright claims against many of the leaked videos.
Posted By Steven Petite
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

These are the best Nintendo Cyber Monday deals

Nintendo doesn't heavily discount its games for Cyber Monday, but there are still quite a few great deals you can grab on the company's Switch system as well as games to go with it.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

These are the best Cyber Monday console deals

There's still time to buy a new video game console at a great price on Cyber Monday. Whether you're in the market for a Switch, PS4, or Xbox One, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday console deals.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Product Review

Fallout 76’s post-apocalyptic world desperately needs an exterminator

Fallout 76 brings the nuclear wasteland online and invites you to hop in with your friends. It’s fun, and a new direction for the Fallout franchise, but it’s not without its faults.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
red dead redemption 2 beginners guide 20181025095456
Gaming

Everything you need to know about RDR2, including 'Red Dead Online' launch date

The long-awaited (and long-rumored) sequel to Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption is confirmed. Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive next spring. Here's everything we've heard about the game so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destiny 2 ps4 pro 4
Deals

Best Cyber Monday PS4 Deals

Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up video game consoles, games, and accessories on significant discounts. We've compiled the best Cyber Monday PlayStation 4 deals in one easy-to-use guide.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best cyber monday xbox one deals x lead consoles hrz family
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Xbox One Deals

Looking to purchase a new console for your loved one? These Cyber Monday Xbox One deals will help you save as much as $100 for Microsoft's popular gaming console and some of them include a game or two to sweeten the deal.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Gamestop

Cyber Monday 2018 brings plenty of deals to GameStop, including new video games, accessories, consoles, and bundles that offer incredible savings compared to other times of the year.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. Xbox One X: Is the costly upgrade worth the money?

The Xbox One X is officially here and pretty much everything rumored about it was true. Is the higher price point worth it, or does it put it out of reach for most consumers? Here's how it matches up to the Xbox One S.
Posted By Steven Petite
darksiders 3 review iii press feat
Product Review

‘Darksiders III’ is a Souls-like return to the apocalypse and we like it

Darksiders III brings Souls-like combat without sacrificing what made the other games so good. It’s definitely buggy but still manages to combine different influences into an engaging and action-packed adventure.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
everything you need to know just cause 4
Gaming

Everything you need to know about 'Just Cause 4,' including how to play early

Just Cause 4 is the biggest Xbox One and PS4 release in December. From story details to extreme weather to the freedom the game's systems provide, take a look at everything you can expect from Just Cause 4 ahead of its December 4 launch.
Posted By Steven Petite