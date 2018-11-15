Digital Trends
Gaming

'Fortnite' gifts perfect for the video game fan in your life

Steven Petite
By

Chances are you have someone on your holiday shopping list who is a big fan of Fortnite. The battle royale game has become an untouchable worldwide phenomenon in 2018. As such, plenty of Fortnite-themed products are being made by companies both big and small.

From board games to figurines to shirts and much more, there are many types of gifts that are sure to make your Fortnite-loving family friends happy this holiday season. We’ve scoured the internet for the best of these Fortnite-themed gifts to help you in your quest to finding the perfect gift this holiday season.

Monopoly: Fortnite Edition

Fortnite Monopoly | Fortnite gifts

The mark of truly knowing you’ve made it, Fortnite now has its own version of Monopoly. But Monopoly: Fortnite Edition isn’t just a re-skin of the classic board game, it’s basically a different game altogether. Players can choose from 27 Fortnite outfits as their pawn. While you can claim locations much like buying property, the name of the game is, fittingly, all about survival.

Supporting 2-7 players, you’ll work your way around the board securing Fortnite landmarks, battling your opponents, and earning HP chips to help you survive. Battles are conducted through rolling the action die, and you can even snag loot chest items to help you on your journey. Like the video game, the storm threatens to wipe you out of existence. You’ll probably be happy to hear that games don’t last nearly as long as traditional Monopoly.

Buy it from:

Walmart Target

Action figures

Fortnite Action Figures | Fortnite gifts

ThinkGeek partnered with Epic Games to create some really cool Fortnite action figures. As of now, two of them are available for purchase for $25 a piece. Fortnite‘s Cuddle Team Leader is a seven-inch figure created by McFarlane Toys. The glossy figure has more than 18 points of articulation and comes bundled with a display base, a replica assault rifle, and the Rainbow Smash pickaxe. The Fortnite Skull Trooper figure has all of the same features as Cuddle Team Leader, but comes with a replica sniper rifle and Death Valley pickaxe.

Buy or pre-order it now from Gamestop:

Black Knight  Skull Trooper

Raptor  Cuddle Team Leader

 Christmas Loot Llama

Fortnite Christmas Loot Llama | Fortnite gifts

Move over Rudolph, the Loot Llama is ready to guide Santa’s sleigh tonight. The Battle Royale Shop has tons of Fortnite novelty items, including a very cute Loot Llama dressed up as a reindeer. The Loot Llama plays an important role in Fortnite (dispensing loot), but in plushie form, the little guy can take the season off from getting smashed open to sit by the fire with the family. The Christmas Loot Llama comes in two sizes, 30cm and 36cm. It regularly goes for $35, but right now you can get the large one for $20 and the slightly smaller model for $18.

Buy it now from:

Battle Royale Shop

Funko Pops

Funko Pops | Fortnite gifts

Funko Pop!, the figurine manufacturer who makes a dizzying number of big-headed figures for an enormous variety of franchises, has a line of Fortnite figures. As of writing, these figures, which typically cost about $10 aren’t available for purchase, but many of them are slated to release November 21, just in time for the holiday season. All of them can be pre-ordered or purchased through Amazon.

Browse Fornite Funko Pop! collection at:

Amazon

Learn to draw ‘Fortnite’ skins

How to draw Fortnite Skins | Fortnite gifts

For the artistic person in your life, there’s a neat coloring book from Osie Publishing that teaches you how to draw 20 Fortnite skins. There are lots of unofficial Fortnite coloring books on Amazon, most of which have poor user reviews. But How to Draw Fortnite has positive reviews and is a bestseller on Amazon. It also comes in at the low price of $7.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

2019 calendar

Fortnite Calendar for 2019 | Fortnite gifts

Releasing November 27, the official 2019 calendar for Fortnite fans includes art from the game to show off on your wall. Plus it allows the person you buy it to efficiently plan their schedule around their Fortnite sessions.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Fortnite hoodie

Fortnite Hoodie | Fortnite gifts

While some kids and teens may dislike getting clothes as gifts, they might feel a bit better about it if the clothes are Fortnite-themed. By now, there are tons and tons of shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and even socks that show off one’s love of Fortnite. We found many cool options by searching on Amazon and the Battle Royale Shop.

Since it’s winter, though, we’d like to highlight this simple, but well-made Fortnite hoodie. As you can tell by clicking on those links, some of the clothing options might prove to be less cool than others. For instance, the “Straight Outta Tilted Towers” shirt isn’t advisable. We recommend playing it safe here by sticking with options that just feature the Fortnite name or logo rather than one with a silly catchphrase.

Buy the Fortnite hoodie now from:

Amazon

Loot Llama fleece blanket

Fortnite loot llama fleece blanket | Fortnite gifts

This Loot Llama fleece blanket is technically marketed for Halloween, but there’s no reason why it wouldn’t be a perfect holiday gift. It’s officially licensed by Epic and is 50 inches long and 60 inches wide.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Storm backpack

Fortnite Backpack | Fortnite gifts

Kids shouldn’t be playing Fortnite in class, but they can still bring their love of the game to school with a Fortnite backpack. There are a great number of options to choose from on Amazon, but many of them don’t have any user reviews. This affordable, $20 option has great reviews and an awesome storm-themed design.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

3D color changing lamps

Fortnite Color-changing Lamps | Fortnite gifts

The Battle Royale Shop has a neat collection of 3D color changing lamps ranging from Fortnite skins to victory royale logos to our personal favorite, the Loot Llama lamp. Each LED lamp is made with a 2D acrylic material that creates a 3D pattern when lit. With the press of a button, you can change the color of the light. Each lamp typically goes for $45, but they are currently on sale for $35.

Buy it now from:

Battle Royale Shop

For more gifts for the video game fan in your life, make sure to check out our Black Friday console deals, along with our site-wide picks for best Black Friday deals.

