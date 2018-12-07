Not ready for the new winter wonderland in 'Fortnite'? Here's our tourist guide

Digital Trends
Winter isn’t coming; it’s already arrived. That’s right, Fortnite season seven is here and with it, some of the biggest changes ever. There is an updated map filled with new terrain and locations to check out. There’s even a brand new mode.

We are going to go over all of the new areas, places to explore, and changes to once familiar locales, so that you are ready to jump back into Fortnite Battle Royale. We will also help you familiarize yourself with the new areas and point out a few places that we think are worth visiting. Strap on your snow boots and let’s dive right in.

Fortnite season 7 map: General overview

fortnite season 7 map

Season seven has brought some of the biggest changes ever to the Battle Royale map. At least 25 percent of the entire map has been altered significantly, with most of the changes taking place in the southwest quadrant. This is the first time we’ve seen such a huge change since the removal of Moisty Mire and the addition of the desert and Paradise Palms to the southeast.

The southwest quarter of the map has been completely turned upside down. You will no longer find grassy green fields and mountains here. Instead, you’ll find yourself walking in a massive winter wonderland. And we mean it when we say massive. A corner to the southwest has been added as well. No longer does it curve around sharply at the cliffs leading to Flush Factory.

Fortnite season 7 map: Planes

fortnite season 7 map

That’s right, planes have been added to Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games totally skipped over cars, skateboards, bikes, trucks, snowmobiles, and went straight to flying in the skies. There are small planes now available for players to find and fly around in. They have a boost similar to the Quadcrasher along with interesting controls. It certainly takes some getting used to.

You’re going to want to use the planes, though. They let you zip through the expanded map with a good amount of speed. It also adds aerial combat into the mix as each plane has guns equipped to it. It completely throws the doors open in terms of possibilities. Interestingly enough, there are actually a lot of planes to discover on the Battle Royale map. A huge portion of them, though, can be found in the new area called Frosty Flights.

Fortnite season 7 map: Frosty Flights

fortnite season 7 map

Frosty Flights is the first of the five new/changed Fortnite locations in season 7. It’s a new winter wonderland that can be found on the southwest quadrant of the map, and one of the most interesting new areas to be added in quite some time. It’s mostly located on a part of brand new land that’s been added to the island.

Frosty Flights is, as the name implies, an airplane-centric place. There is a complete runway through the snow on one side with many different planes lined up. This is easily one of the best locations to visit if you are planning to take to the skies in one of the new airplane vehicles. Just be careful, as we do expect Frosty Flights to become one of the most popular landing zones, especially right now at the beginning of the season.

In addition to the hangars and planes, there are several buildings that make up the Frosty Flights facility. Though it’s possible the buildings are related to the planes, it looks more like a strange research facility from a sci-fi horror movie. That said, there are a good number of treasure chests and other goodies hidden within the red buildings so it’s worth exploring before taking off in a plane with your squadmates.

Fortnite season 7 map: Snobby Shores

fortnite season 7 map

Located just north of Frosty Flights, Snobby Shores’ is exactly as people remember it. It is still the suburban neighborhood that players remember, but it now has some holiday spirit. More than half of the neighborhood is now covered in snow from the iceberg quadrant, while the other half is still green and grassy.

While the changes aren’t too significant here, the added snow and holiday cheer might make this area a more popular Battle Royale location than in the previous seasons. We suggest treading through this location carefully as other players might be gunning for those chests in the basements.

Fortnite season 7 map: Shifty Shafts

fortnite season 7 map

Shifty Shafts is in a similar position to Snobby Shores. Despite being completely submerged in snow from the new iceberg biome, not much has changed here. It is mostly still the same ol’ underground mine shaft that it was before. This new lick of paint could make it a much more popular ‘tourist’ spot for the first few weeks of season seven.

Fortnite season 7 map: Greasy Grove

fortnite season 7 map

Sorry, Greasy Grove fans! But the fast food-centric town is no more. What remains is an icy land that is somewhat replaced by a new area we’ll get to in just a moment. It seems that this new iceberg biome has affected Greasy Grove the hardest, turning most of it into an icy lake. While there aren’t many secrets or treasures to find here, it does introduce a new gameplay mechanic of sorts.

Running on the ice will result in your character’s feet becoming encased in ice blocks. This, in turn, lets you slide around much faster than ever before. However, it only really works while walking on the ice. It is worth noting that it’s pretty challenging to control your character while this is happening so be prepared for some awkward fights here.

Fortnite season 7 map: Polar Peak

fortnite season 7 map

Somewhat replacing Greasy Grove is a new area called Polar Peak. Set atop a large snowy mountainside, Polar Peak is basically a castle of sorts that is submerged almost completely in snow. Not to be confused with the haunted castle far to the north, this medieval castle somehow appeared out of nowhere when the snow arrived.

There are a lot of secrets to discover in Polar Peak. It will likely take players a couple of weeks to unravel all of its hidden wonders. This leads us to believe it will be one of the more popular new places so definitely watch out for more enemies here.

Fortnite season 7 map: Happy Hamlet

fortnite season 7 map

This brings us to our final new area on the season seven Battle Royale map. Much like Polar Peak, Happy Hamlet replaces a fan favorite location. Sorry, folks. Say goodbye to Flush Factory and check out the charming little winter village that’s popped up in its place.

It’s really hard to believe that this is the same area Flush Factory once was. We have no doubt in our minds that Happy Hamlet will become one of the most popular new locations this season. There are lots of cute houses and buildings to explore. The most noteworthy is the large clock tower in the center of town.

Fortnite season 7 map: Other changes

fortnite season 7 map

There are, of course, other minor changes that have arrived with the release of season seven and the floating iceberg. In addition to the icy area where Greasy Grove used to be, there is another unique way of getting around and that’s in the form of zip lines. As of right now, it seems that these zip lines are unique to the southwest quadrant and help you get around with ease.

There are also other interesting points of interests around the season seven map. Viking Village has frozen over with some new sights to check out on top of the large mountain. If you visit the cliff that branches off in the southwest corner of the map (featured in our week one challenge guide), there is a large, hidden cave that can be found near there.

As season seven goes on, there are sure to be other changes and secrets to be discovered. In fact, there is even the possibility that the snow at Polar Peak will melt and reveal more of the new castle there.

