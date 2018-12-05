‘Fortnite’ Creative lets you design your own maps and games

Share

Epic Games announced that Fortnite is getting a major new mode in Season 7. Dubbed Fortnite Creative, the mode lets players create their own custom maps using creation tools. Creative mode will be available for those with the Battle Pass starting December 6. After the early access period, all users will be able to dabble with the new sandbox mode December 13.

“Design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new ways and build your dream Fortnite. It’s all happening on your own private island where everything you make is saved,” Epic said in a statement.

Epic asked some of the most popular Fortnite content creators to take the mode for a spin before it became available. So there’s plenty of footage to check out if you’re interested in getting a sneak peek before Season 7 starts.

Fortnite Creative works similarly to Minecraft‘s Creative mode and other sandbox toolkits. When you enter Creative, you’re transported to a small island filled with rifts that can send you to the maps you’ve made. The island will also serve as a hub to show off popular community creations. Once inside an open layout, you can do what you please. You can design buildings from the ground up or drop already assembled infrastructure onto the map.

Based on the tutorial videos, it’s clear that the tools allow for a wide array of objects to be utilized. Your imagination is the limit. If you wish, you can just design towering, impressive structures without the fear of getting killed. You can also add structure to your creation by creating minigames and maps designed specifically for different rulesets like deathmatch. The rulesets can be changed each time you enter your map and you can bring friends to your own private maps with you to enjoy the shenanigans.

Creative mode sounds like the natural progression of Playground mode, which has given Fortnite players a more relaxed way to enjoy the sandbox elements of Fortnite. With Creative, however, you will be the designer, with total control over how you want to play Fortnite.

Geoff Keighley teased on Twitter that more Fortnite news will be announced during The Game Awards, promising that “things are about to get even crazier.”

We learned earlier this week that Fortnite Season 7 is appropriately winter themed, with the official teaser image showing a shadowy figure with a crown of ice.