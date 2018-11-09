Everything we know about The Game Awards including our nominee predictions

Share

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards will have its fifth anniversary this year, and if it’s anything like the shows we’ve seen in years past, it will feature not only recognition for the year’s best games, but also lifetime achievement awards, musical performances, and plenty of new game announcements. Next to E3 and Gamescom, The Game Awards is one of the biggest events of the year, and we’re giddy with anticipation for 2018’s show. Here’s everything you need to know about The Game Awards, including its date, location, how to watch, categories and nominees.

When and where is it?

The Game Awards will be held on Thursday, December 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The event will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA and tickets are currently available to purchase at AXS.

Last year’s show ran for about three hours, so you can expect it to end around midnight. This length of time doesn’t allow Keighley and industry veterans to present all of the awards that are being given out that night so check the official website for a full list of winners.

How to watch the Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards aren’t available on television, but you can stream them from a variety of different services across multiple devices. Last year’s show was streamed on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Live, Steam, and Mixer, as well as directly through Xbox One and PlayStation. We’ll be showing one of the broadcasts on Digital Trends, as well, so you can watch right here if you don’t want to go to a different website.

YouTube and Twitch are both great options for The Game Awards, but in the past, there has been some form of interactivity when viewing it directly on game consoles. If you want to vote along with other viewers, this could be the best option.

How nominees and winners are selected

Last year, the nominees for The Game Awards’ many gaming categories were selected by a jury of 51 different outlets, each of whom picked five games per category. The three esports categories were picked by a separate esports jury.

Winners were primarily determined by the juries themselves, who got 90 percent of the voting power, while fans got 10 percent in most categories. Fans were the sole voters on the winners in the Best Esports Game, Best Esports Player, Best Esports Team, Most Anticipated Game, and Trending Gamer categories. Keighley also revealed that fans will be able to vote using Discord Server Vote in 2018.

The Game Awards 2018 categories and nominees

Geoff Keighley will reveal the nominees for The Game Awards on November 13, and we don’t know the exact categories that will be available in this year’s show. However, going by the categories we saw last year, these are some of the games we expect to see nominated. These are just our predictions and will be swapped out with the confirmed nominees at the appropriate time.

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Dead Cells

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Best Narrative

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Detroit: Become Human

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Best Art Direction

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Detroit: Become Human

Octopath Traveler

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Monster Hunter: World

Dead Cells

Best Score/Music

Red Dead Redemption 2

Octopath Traveler

Sea of Thieves

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Far Cry 5

Best Audio Design

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Best Performance

Christopher Judge – God of War

Benjamin Byron Davis – Red Dead Redemption 2

Roger Clark – Red Dead Redemption 2

Camilla Luddington – Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Valorie Curry – Detroit: Become Human

Games for Impact

Moss

Unravel Two

A Way Out

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Celeste

Best Ongoing Game

Best Mobile Game

Fortnite

PUBG Mobile

Donut County

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

Dragalia Lost

Best VR/AR Game

Moss

Firewall: Zero Hour

Creed: Rise to Glory

Beat Sabre

Transference

Best Action Game

God of War

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Best Action/Adventure Game

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Shadow of the Colossus

Hitman 2

Best RPG

Octopath Traveler

Dragon Quest XI

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

The Banner Saga 3



Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soulcalibur VI

BlaZBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Brawlout

Best Family Game

Mario Tennis Aces

Sea of Thieves

Super Mario Party

Mega Man 11

Lego DC Super-Villains

Best Strategy Game

Into the Breach

BattleTech

Frostpunk

Total War: Warhammer II – Rise of the Tomb Kings

Best Sports/Racing Game

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Sea of Thieves

Soulcalibur VI

Best Independent Game

Celeste

Into the Breach

Dead Cells

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

Donut County

Best Esports Game