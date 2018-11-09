Everything we know about The Game Awards including our nominee predictions

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards will have its fifth anniversary this year, and if it’s anything like the shows we’ve seen in years past, it will feature not only recognition for the year’s best games, but also lifetime achievement awards, musical performances, and plenty of new game announcements. Next to E3 and Gamescom, The Game Awards is one of the biggest events of the year, and we’re giddy with anticipation for 2018’s show. Here’s everything you need to know about The Game Awards, including its date, location, how to watch, categories and nominees.
When and where is it?
The Game Awards will be held on Thursday, December 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The event will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA and tickets are currently available to purchase at AXS.
Last year’s show ran for about three hours, so you can expect it to end around midnight. This length of time doesn’t allow Keighley and industry veterans to present all of the awards that are being given out that night so check the official website for a full list of winners.
How to watch the Game Awards 2018
The Game Awards aren’t available on television, but you can stream them from a variety of different services across multiple devices. Last year’s show was streamed on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Live, Steam, and Mixer, as well as directly through Xbox One and PlayStation. We’ll be showing one of the broadcasts on Digital Trends, as well, so you can watch right here if you don’t want to go to a different website.
YouTube and Twitch are both great options for The Game Awards, but in the past, there has been some form of interactivity when viewing it directly on game consoles. If you want to vote along with other viewers, this could be the best option.
How nominees and winners are selected
Last year, the nominees for The Game Awards’ many gaming categories were selected by a jury of 51 different outlets, each of whom picked five games per category. The three esports categories were picked by a separate esports jury.
Winners were primarily determined by the juries themselves, who got 90 percent of the voting power, while fans got 10 percent in most categories. Fans were the sole voters on the winners in the Best Esports Game, Best Esports Player, Best Esports Team, Most Anticipated Game, and Trending Gamer categories. Keighley also revealed that fans will be able to vote using Discord Server Vote in 2018.
The Game Awards 2018 categories and nominees
Geoff Keighley will reveal the nominees for The Game Awards on November 13, and we don’t know the exact categories that will be available in this year’s show. However, going by the categories we saw last year, these are some of the games we expect to see nominated. These are just our predictions and will be swapped out with the confirmed nominees at the appropriate time.
Game of the Year
Best Game Direction
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Dead Cells
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
Best Narrative
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Detroit: Become Human
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Best Art Direction
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Detroit: Become Human
- Octopath Traveler
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Monster Hunter: World
- Dead Cells
Best Score/Music
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Octopath Traveler
- Sea of Thieves
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Far Cry 5
Best Audio Design
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
Best Performance
- Christopher Judge – God of War
- Benjamin Byron Davis – Red Dead Redemption 2
- Roger Clark – Red Dead Redemption 2
- Camilla Luddington – Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Valorie Curry – Detroit: Become Human
Games for Impact
Best Ongoing Game
- Overwatch
- Fortnite
- Destiny 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- World of Warcraft
Best Mobile Game
- Fortnite
- PUBG Mobile
- Donut County
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
- Dragalia Lost
Best VR/AR Game
- Moss
- Firewall: Zero Hour
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Beat Sabre
- Transference
Best Action Game
- God of War
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Monster Hunter: World
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Hitman 2
Best RPG
- Octopath Traveler
- Dragon Quest XI
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- The Banner Saga 3
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Soulcalibur VI
- BlaZBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Brawlout
Best Family Game
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Sea of Thieves
- Super Mario Party
- Mega Man 11
- Lego DC Super-Villains
Best Strategy Game
- Into the Breach
- BattleTech
- Frostpunk
- Total War: Warhammer II – Rise of the Tomb Kings
Best Sports/Racing Game
- MLB: The Show 18
- Forza Horizon 4
- Madden NFL 19
- NBA 2K19
- FIFA 19
- Mario Tennis Aces
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Forza Horizon 4
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Sea of Thieves
- Soulcalibur VI
Best Independent Game
- Celeste
- Into the Breach
- Dead Cells
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- Donut County
Best Esports Game
- Overwatch
- Fortnite
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4