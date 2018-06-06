Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards celebrate the best in gaming this December

Share

So far in 2018, we have already played fantastic games like God of War, Celeste, and Into the Breach, and we expect several more games to make waves before the year is through. To celebrate the best the medium has to offer, producer Geoff Keighley is bringing back The Game Awards this December, and we can’t wait to see which game takes home the coveted “Game of the Year” prize.

Keighley revealed on Twitter that The Game Awards will be coming to Los Angeles on December 6, late enough in the year for nearly every major title to have already released. Those who want to purchase tickets can do so beginning June 8.

“Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will be our biggest production yet,” Keighley said in a statement. “We’re talking all the elements that worked last year and adding even more to the experience. We can’t wait to share more later this year!”

Last year’s awards were given to a diverse group of games, with wildly varied tone and genres. “Best Storytelling” was awarded to the cinematic first-person adventure game What Remains of Edith Finch, while “Best Art Direction” was given to the excellent 2D side-scrolling action-shooter Cuphead. First-time actress Melina Juergens took home the “Best Performance” award for her performance-capture role as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was named “Game of the Year” to end the night.

There were a number of new game announcements and teases made during the 2017 show, as well. It was during the show that we first heard news of Bayonetta 3 for Switch, which we expect to see at E3 next week. We also got a teaser for a dark new project from From Software, and we got our first look at the shooter Witchfire from The Vanishing of Ethan Carter studio The Astronauts.

It’s unclear which games will be shown during The Game Awards 2018, but we’re betting Death Stranding will be one of them. Director Hideo Kojima and Geoff Keighley have been friends for years, and Keighley took Kojima’s former employer Konami to task for banning him from attending 2015’s ceremony.