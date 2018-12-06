Digital Trends
See which games took home awards at the Game Awards 2018

Here are all the winners announced at the Game Awards 2018 (so far)

God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway

In five short years, The Game Awards has become one of the major events in the industry. Created and hosted by Geoff Keighley, the annual awards show celebrates the best games of a given year. This year happened to have one of the better slates of games in recent memory, which naturally leads to heated competition for the awards at this year’s ceremony.

We’re collecting all of the winners here in this article. We’ll continuously update throughout the show as more winners are announced.

*Bold denotes winners.

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

  • God of War
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Best Art Direction

Best Score/Music

  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Octopath Traveler
  • God of War
  • Celeste
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

  • Christopher Judge — God of War
  • Yuri Lowenthal — Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Roger Clark — Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Melissanthi Mahut — Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Bryan Dechart — Detroit: Become Human

Games for Impact

  • 11-11 Memories Retold
  • Florence
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
  • The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
  • Celeste

Best Ongoing Game

Best Mobile Game

  • Fortnite
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Donut County
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • Florence

Best VR/AR Game

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Firewall: Zero Hour
  • Tetris Effect
  • Beat Sabre
  • Moss

Best Action Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Dead Cells
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Far Cry 5
  • Mega Man 11

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • God of War
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Soulcalibur VI
  • BlaZBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

Best Strategy Game

  • Into the Breach
  • BattleTech
  • Frostpunk
  • The Banner Saga 3
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

Best Multiplayer 

Best Student Game

  • Combat 2018
  • Dash Quasar
  • Jera
  • Liff
  • RE: Charge

Best Independent Game

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Moss
  • The Messenger
  • Yoku’s Island Express

Best Esports Game 

  • Overwatch
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Dota 2
  • CS: Go

Best eSports Player

  • Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
  • Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
  • Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
  • Sung-hyeon “JJonak” Bang

Best eSports Team

  • Astralis
  • Fnatic
  • Cloud9
  • OG
  • London Spitfire

Best eSports Coach

  • Danny “zonic” Sorensen
  • Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu
  • Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi
  • Dylan Falco
  • Janko “YNk” Paunovic
  • Cristian “ppasarel” Banaseanu

Best eSports Event

  • Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
  • League of Legends World Championship
  • EVO 2018
  • The International 2018

Best eSports Host

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Anders Blume
  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Best eSports Moment

  • G2 beating RNG
  • SonicFox side switch against Go1 in DBZ
  • C9 comeback win in triple Overtime vs. FAZE
  • KT vs. IG Base Race
  • OG’s upset of LGD

Content Creator of the Year

  • Ninja
  • Pokimane
  • Dr. Lupo
  • Myth
  • Willyrex

