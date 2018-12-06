Here are all the winners announced at the Game Awards 2018 (so far)

Share

In five short years, The Game Awards has become one of the major events in the industry. Created and hosted by Geoff Keighley, the annual awards show celebrates the best games of a given year. This year happened to have one of the better slates of games in recent memory, which naturally leads to heated competition for the awards at this year’s ceremony.

We’re collecting all of the winners here in this article. We’ll continuously update throughout the show as more winners are announced.

*Bold denotes winners.

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

Best Narrative

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Detroit: Become Human

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Best Art Direction

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Detroit: Become Human

Octopath Traveler

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Score/Music

Red Dead Redemption 2

Octopath Traveler

God of War

Celeste

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Best Audio Design

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Forza Horizon 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Best Performance

Christopher Judge — God of War

Yuri Lowenthal — Marvel’s Spider-Man

Roger Clark — Red Dead Redemption 2

Melissanthi Mahut — Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Bryan Dechart — Detroit: Become Human

Games for Impact

11-11 Memories Retold

Florence

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Celeste

Best Ongoing Game

Best Mobile Game

Fortnite

PUBG Mobile

Donut County

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Florence

Best VR/AR Game

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Firewall: Zero Hour

Tetris Effect

Beat Sabre

Moss

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11

Best Action/Adventure Game

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Marvel’s Spider-Man

God of War

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Best RPG

Octopath Traveler

Dragon Quest XI

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Monster Hunter World



Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soulcalibur VI

BlaZBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

Best Strategy Game

Into the Breach

BattleTech

Frostpunk

The Banner Saga 3



Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

Best Multiplayer

Best Student Game

Combat 2018

Dash Quasar

Jera

Liff

RE: Charge

Best Independent Game

Celeste

Into the Breach

Dead Cells

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger

Best Debut Indie Game

Donut County

Florence

Moss

The Messenger

Yoku’s Island Express

Best Esports Game

Overwatch

Fortnite

League of Legends



Dota 2

CS: Go

Best eSports Player

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Sung-hyeon “JJonak” Bang

Best eSports Team

Astralis

Fnatic

Cloud9

OG

London Spitfire

Best eSports Coach

Danny “zonic” Sorensen

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi

Dylan Falco

Janko “YNk” Paunovic

Cristian “ppasarel” Banaseanu

Best eSports Event

Overwatch League Grand Finals

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

League of Legends World Championship

EVO 2018

The International 2018

Best eSports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Best eSports Moment

G2 beating RNG

SonicFox side switch against Go1 in DBZ

C9 comeback win in triple Overtime vs. FAZE

KT vs. IG Base Race

OG’s upset of LGD

Content Creator of the Year