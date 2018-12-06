Here are all the winners announced at the Game Awards 2018 (so far)

In five short years, The Game Awards has become one of the major events in the industry. Created and hosted by Geoff Keighley, the annual awards show celebrates the best games of a given year. This year happened to have one of the better slates of games in recent memory, which naturally leads to heated competition for the awards at this year’s ceremony.
We’re collecting all of the winners here in this article. We’ll continuously update throughout the show as more winners are announced.
*Bold denotes winners.
Game of the Year
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Monster Hunter World
- Celeste
Best Game Direction
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- A Way Out
- Detroit: Become Human
Best Narrative
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Detroit: Become Human
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
Best Art Direction
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Detroit: Become Human
- Octopath Traveler
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Best Score/Music
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Octopath Traveler
- God of War
- Celeste
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
Best Audio Design
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Forza Horizon 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
Best Performance
- Christopher Judge — God of War
- Yuri Lowenthal — Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Roger Clark — Red Dead Redemption 2
- Melissanthi Mahut — Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Bryan Dechart — Detroit: Become Human
Games for Impact
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- Florence
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
- The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
- Celeste
Best Ongoing Game
- Overwatch
- Fortnite
- Destiny 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- No Man’s Sky
Best Mobile Game
- Fortnite
- PUBG Mobile
- Donut County
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Florence
Best VR/AR Game
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Firewall: Zero Hour
- Tetris Effect
- Beat Sabre
- Moss
Best Action Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Dead Cells
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Mega Man 11
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- God of War
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Best RPG
- Octopath Traveler
- Dragon Quest XI
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Monster Hunter World
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Soulcalibur VI
- BlaZBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Best Family Game
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Nintendo Labo
- Super Mario Party
- Overcooked 2
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Best Strategy Game
- Into the Breach
- BattleTech
- Frostpunk
- The Banner Saga 3
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
Best Sports/Racing Game
- PES 2019
- Forza Horizon 4
- NBA 2K19
- FIFA 19
- Mario Tennis Aces
Best Multiplayer
Best Student Game
- Combat 2018
- Dash Quasar
- Jera
- Liff
- RE: Charge
Best Independent Game
- Celeste
- Into the Breach
- Dead Cells
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- The Messenger
Best Debut Indie Game
- Donut County
- Florence
- Moss
- The Messenger
- Yoku’s Island Express
Best Esports Game
- Overwatch
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Dota 2
- CS: Go
Best eSports Player
- Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
- Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
- Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Sung-hyeon “JJonak” Bang
Best eSports Team
- Astralis
- Fnatic
- Cloud9
- OG
- London Spitfire
Best eSports Coach
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen
- Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu
- Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi
- Dylan Falco
- Janko “YNk” Paunovic
- Cristian “ppasarel” Banaseanu
Best eSports Event
- Overwatch League Grand Finals
- ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
- League of Legends World Championship
- EVO 2018
- The International 2018
Best eSports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Anders Blume
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Paul “RedEye” Chaloner
Best eSports Moment
- G2 beating RNG
- SonicFox side switch against Go1 in DBZ
- C9 comeback win in triple Overtime vs. FAZE
- KT vs. IG Base Race
- OG’s upset of LGD
Content Creator of the Year
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Dr. Lupo
- Myth
- Willyrex