Hideo Kojima’s next game is a creepy collaboration with Jordan Peele

Legendary Japanese game developer Hideo Kojima has teased his next project, titled OD, and it’s going to be horrifying. A collaboration with film director Jordan Peele — the creator of critically acclaimed films Get Out, Us, and Nope — the project aims to be a hybrid video game and film project. It will feature actors Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier.

Onstage at the 2023 Game Awards, Kojima described the project as a “new form of media.”

Recommended Videos

“It is something that no one has ever seen before,” he said. “It’s a game — don’t get me wrong — but it is also a movie.”

Trending Deal:

Peele joined Kojima onstage after the teaser trailer to discuss how the duo came together.

“This man is an icon,” Peele said of Kojima. “I can say from the first moment I played Metal Gear Solid 2, I knew I was experiencing the work of an artist whose craft just hits different. In my films, I’m always trying to maximize the immersion, to put the audience into the main character’s shoes. Hideo is the master of this and he does it on a whole nother level. What he’s cooking up here is completely immersive, utterly terrifying, and I am absolutely honored to be collaborating with the GOAT.”

Kojima said Peele is a genius and that he felt like they were friends from a past life as soon as they met.

No details about what the game will look like were revealed. The teaser trailer featured two people eerily repeating the phrase “the hungry purple dinosaur ate the kind, zingy fox, the jabbering crab, and the mad whale, and started vending and quacking.” This phrase is known as a phonetic pangram — a sentence that contains all of the phonetic sounds in the English language.

Kojima noted that he is working with several other “legendary” creators on this project, but did not go into detail.

Editors' Recommendations