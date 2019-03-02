Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite season 8 new map locations guide: Lazy Lagoon, Sunny Steps, and more

Put on your adventure gear and jump into our Fortnite season 8 map changes guide

Cody Perez
By

Fortnite season 8 is finally here and along with it comes some new changes to the map. If you’re still trying to get adjusted to the Battle Royale island’s new features, our guide will certainly help you get better acquainted.

While season 8 didn’t bring the massive overhaul season seven did, it did bring some earth-erupting additions that have been teased for a while now. The majority of these changes are limited to the northeastern quadrant of the map so if you drop there, don’t be surprised if it looks different than you remember it. We’re going to go over everything you can expect to see in the updated season 8 Battle Royale map.

Fortnite season 8 map: General overview

Unlike the more focused theme of season seven, there are a couple of themes that make up the changes and additions in season 8. For starters, the recent earthquakes and rumbling did indeed hint at a volcano that has now emerged. Pirates have also landed and seek to stake their claim on the Battle Royale map.

fortnite season 8 map fortnite volcano

Additionally, a trailer for the new map hints that even more is on the way. This season seems to be focusing on the three factions of the Ice King’s army that were introduced in season seven, along with the new factions of the fiery volcano people and the pirate crews.

There is still a lot more to unpack regarding the changes to the Battle Royale map. There are a few new named and unnamed locations, as well as changes to existing places. There have also been some minor adjustments that you might miss such as a (sort of) new vehicle. All of it adds up to create the most diverse and varied map yet.

Fortnite season 8 map: Volcano

fortnite season 8 map fortnite volcano

The single biggest change to the season eight map is the volcano. For some time now, Epic Games has been hinting at a huge change coming with season eight using frequent earthquakes and rumbles in the map. It’s all culminated to the emergence of a massive volcano that has shaped the map but it’s not as detailed as many players expected.

The volcano can be found in the northeastern section of the map where the majority of the changes took place. It is rather large and interestingly enough, not a named location, even though it takes up a good portion of the map. The volcano has replaced Tomato Temple/Town, which no longer exists. It has shaped the areas around it as now there is a large lava river flowing south from its mouth.

This lava is dangerous. Touching it will damage you one health per second so be sure to avoid it. Of course, there is a lot of volcanic rock around the volcano as everything has changed to a molten color near it. If you head to the summit of the volcano, you can see that it is still open and you can see down below but it has a draft that blows you up, similar to the area around the floating island in season six.

Fortnite season 8 map: Lazy Lagoon

fortnite season 8 map fortnite volcano

The volcano isn’t the only major change to come to season 8 Battle Royale. As we mentioned, pirates have landed on the map and started their invasion, bringing along a new location called Lazy Lagoon. Lazy Links is no more and has been transformed from a relaxing golf course to a gorgeous watery retreat.

The lagoon has a large lake that you can chill in as well as a river that runs out to the large sea that surrounds the island. There is a nice resort building that you can visit in addition to a huge pirate ship that is docked in the lagoon. Both the buildings and the pirate ship offer some great scenery as well as plenty of treasure chests and loot. You can find Lazy Lagoon west of the volcano and east of The Block.

Fortnite season 8 map: Sunny Steps

fortnite season 8 map fortnite volcano

Another totally new location is Sunny Steps. It is found east of the new volcano and Risky Reels. While it is a rather cool new area to explore, it does come at the removal of Wailing Woods. If you’re anything like us, you will dearly miss this most underrated location.

Sunny Steps looks to be inspired by the Aztecs and possibly other Mesoamerican cultures. The buildings are mostly temples with a few other smaller structures scattered around them. There are plenty of places to explore in Sunny Steps and you can find a good amount of treasure chests and loot here so it’s certainly worth checking out.

Fortnite season 8 map: The Block

fortnite season 8 map fortnite volcano

The volcano, Lazy Lagoon, and Sunny Steps take up the majority of the changes in the northeastern section of the Battle Royale map. The Block may not be a new location but it can now be found in a different spot. It is now west of Lazy Lagoon and east of Junk Junction in the northwestern section of the map.

For those who don’t know, The Block was introduced last season as part of season seven. It was surprise announced at The Game Awards 2018 and is constantly adding new things and creations made by fans. Epic Games hand selects the various cities, buildings, and more, shown off here.

As of right now, at the start of season 8, The Block is featuring a super awesome castle that you can explore, complete with tons of loot and treasure chests to find. The Block took up the spot that was formerly reserved by the broken down motel that harkens back to the earliest days of Fortnite Battle Royale.

You might be wondering what happened to the area where The Block was previously. Well, that spot is now replaced by Risky Reels, which used to occupy that space before being replaced by The Block last season. Players can now revisit this fan favorite location and, hopefully, watch some movies there in the future.

Fortnite season 8 map: Other changes and additions

fortnite pirate camps fortnite season 8 week 1 challenges

While those are the major changes and additions to the season 8 map, there is much more beyond just that. However, these are more minor changes that aren’t as easy to spot.

There are now seven pirate camps across the Battle Royale map that are basically large forts with a pirate flag. These camps are integral to one particular season eight, week one challenge.

The pirates are spreading their influence but not just with their camps. There is a new vehicle that players can utilize and we’re not talking about the recently released driftboard. Planes are now gone and in the vault but pirate cannons are in their place. You can grab yourself a traditional pirate cannon and blast players across the map.

fortnite season 8 map fortnite volcano

It is an extremely powerful but unwieldy cannon. It can blow up a ton of buildings (and players) with one shot but it will also blow you and the cannon back in the process. The cannon acts as a kind of vehicle since you have to pilot it and you can push it around anywhere. It also has a cruise method and controls that are very similar to the shopping cart.

There are also little geysers sprinkled throughout the Battle Royale map. Water gushes out of it and if you run into it, you’ll be blasted up. If you’re looking for a nice vacation, there is a hot springs area that can be found just east of Lazy Lagoon and west of the returning Risky Reels.

fortnite season 8 map fortnite volcano

As always, Tilted Towers is, once again, undergoing repairs so you can find the city with a few fresh changes. Speaking of repairs, the broken down house in Salty Springs is now fixed and can be explored. The starting island is also different. Lastly, this isn’t a change but, thankfully, the snowy season seven changes in the southwestern quadrant still remain.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit
Up Next

The best laptops under $300
backlog undertale feat
Gaming

I finally played Undertale and I learned monsters have feelings too

Deltarune will arrive later this month on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 so I decided to finally play Undertale, the game that inspired it, to see just what makes it the iconic indie game its known to be.
Posted By Diego Arguello
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best xbox 360 games backward compatible one mw2bc
Gaming

Remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be in the works

A rating for a remastered campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was spotted on the PEGI board. The listing has since been removed, and seems to imply that the multiplayer mode will not be included.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

These are the best weapons in Fallout 4 and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Destiny 2 Review
Gaming

Raise your power level over 600 and get raid-ready in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Preparing for the Last Wish raid? Our power leveling guide can help you get raid-ready! We've got all the tips for finding the most powerful weapons and armor in Destiny 2: Forsaken so you reach your max potential fast.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
fortnite mobile beginners guide party bus
Gaming

Nine tips to help you master Fortnite on your smartphone

Winning Fortnite matches on a smartphone requires getting used to new controls and building different skills than the ones you use on the PC and console versions. These tips will help you excel even on a small screen.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review front screen angle
Gaming

Sony officially ends PlayStation Vita production after 7 years of struggle

Sony has officially ended production of the PlayStation Vita, which was a commercial failure despite being an upgrade to the successful PlayStation Portable. The handheld console bids goodbye seven years after its North American launch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends was leaked last year, Respawn was relieved that nobody believed

Apex Legends, which seemingly came out of nowhere to challenge Fortnite for the Battle Royale throne, was apparently leaked last year on Reddit. Developer Respawn Entertainment was relieved that nobody believed it.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
report nintendo switch features a multi touch display 2 640x0
Deals

This Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free

Walmart is currently hosting a solid Nintendo bundle that gets you a free copy of 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' when you purchase the Switch at full price. For $299, it's a pretty decent deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fallout 76 brewing station coming soon for players who want beer and wine
Gaming

Bethesda generates a buzz with previews of Fallout 76 brewing station

Bethesda previewed to Fallout 76 players the Brewing Station, which will give players the ability to make wines and spirits, beers, and mixed drinks. The beverages will grant various bonuses, alongside different negative side effects.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite may soon copy apex legends respawn mechanic second chance van
Gaming

Fortnite may soon add respawn mechanic similar to Apex Legends

Fortnite may soon add the respawn mechanic, which was popularized by Apex Legends. Gamers have discovered the Second Chance Van and the Second Chance Card, and have pieced together how respawning will likely work in Fortnite.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
what to expect ea play 2018 bioware anthem
Gaming

Sony is apparently issuing refunds to Anthem players on PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 owners have reported instances of Anthem causing the console to go back to the dashboard, or in some cases, completely shut down. Some frustrated players claim that it is quick and easy to request for a refund from Sony.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit