Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite season 8, week 4 challenge guide: Search buried treasure maps

Find the buried treasure with our Fortnite weekly challenge guide

Cody Perez
By

It’s that time of the week again — the Fortnite season eight, week four challenges have arrived for players around the world. Much like the mediocre challenges from last week, this week’s are also pretty tame. At the very least, there are some challenges that highlight season eight’s themes of pirates and treasure. While the challenges aren’t that great this week, they do offer some great rewards for players.

Fortnite season 8, week 4 challenges

fortnite buried treasure fortnite week 4 challenges

As usual, there are a total of seven new challenges to take on during this fourth week of season eight. Of those seven challenges, there are three that are available to free players and four that are exclusive to Battle Pass owners. It is likely, though, that you already own the Battle Pass for this season if you did the overtime challenges last season.

You can find the full list of the week four challenges in our screenshot above. The bulk of the more exciting challenges are exclusive to the Battle Pass owners. By far, the most interesting and difficult, though, is the search for buried treasure challenge. Players will need to utilize the new treasure map item that was added shortly after the launch of season eight. After all, a pirate-themed season wouldn’t be complete without some awesome buried treasure chests to discover on the map.

Fortnite Search Buried Treasure challenge explained

fortnite buried treasure fortnite week 4 challenges

The challenge is simple: ‘search for two Fortnite buried treasure’. Well, you will first need to find the buried treasure map in order to complete this challenge. That alone can make it a bit hard to do since you will need to rely on some luck in order to find this elusive item. Lastly, you will actually have to find it twice in total to complete this challenge.

Where to find the buried treasure maps in Fortnite

fortnite buried treasure fortnite week 4 challenges

Before you can do anything else, you’re going to need to find the buried treasure map. It looks just as you would expect a treasure map to look. Similar to other loot items in Battle Royale, you will need to pick it up and it will take up a slot of your inventory. That means you should leave a spot open for the buried treasure map or be willing to switch something out for it.

Be warned, that luck does play a factor in obtaining the treasure maps as there aren’t any specific locations that you can look to find them. They can spawn on the floor just like normal loot in houses and buildings, and can also be found in chests. This means it can take a couple of tries or matches to find one.

fortnite buried treasure fortnite week 4 challenges

We recommend completing the Search Buried Treasure challenge in the Team Rumble mode as it will give you the most amount of teammates to play with and the least amount of enemies to fight. Additionally, having respawns is great since you won’t have to worry about restarting a new match. Don’t forget about turning on the Party Assist feature so if your teammates find one of the treasure maps, it will count for you as well.

Head to areas that aren’t very popular like Snobby Shores, Haunted Hills, Junk Junction, and Lucky Landing, just to name a few. Also check unnamed locations like the new hot springs, expedition camps, and the abandoned mansion. These unpopular locations provide you with more time and opportunities to find these items. For reference, it took us searching the entirety of Pleasant Park to find one.

How to use the buried treasure maps in Fortnite

fortnite buried treasure fortnite week 4 challenges

Just having the item in your possession won’t allow you to complete this challenge. Once it is in your inventory, switch over to the treasure map item so it’s in your hands.

You will be vulnerable while doing this since you will have to switch over to your weapon if you encounter an enemy, hence why Team Rumble is important for this challenge more than most. However, just holding the item in your hands isn’t going to lead you to the treasure reliably. You can see the glow of the treasure but this can take you time to find.

Once you have the item in your hands, you are going to want to use it just like any other item in your inventory by pressing the trigger, button, or whatever input you normally use on your platform of choice. This will create a nice little red dotted line in front of you as seen in our screenshot. This red dotted line will, of course, lead you directly to the buried treasure itself.

So, you are going to want to continuously use the item so it shows you where to go. Oddly enough, we encountered an issue doing this where the line didn’t go on as far as it’s supposed to. If this happens to you, you may have to solely look in the sky for the golden glow of the treasure and go towards that. Just be careful to watch out for enemies as you do this.

fortnite buried treasure fortnite week 4 challenges

Thankfully, the game is mostly good about not setting buried treasure too far away from where you initially find the map item itself. Once you finally arrive at the designated location, you will notice something on the ground. There is an “X” to mark the spot, just like you’ve probably seen in many classic pirate adventures. Interestingly enough, you may notice that there is no option to interact with the X and find the treasure.

Instead, you are going to have to literally dig up the treasure yourself. So, pull out your trusty pickaxe and start mashing away on the ground where the X is located. Keep this up for a few seconds and you will see the treasure chest gradually come up out of the ground. Congratulations, you just found yourself some buried treasure! You will notice that this chest is much heftier and fancier than your average treasure chest in Fortnite.

That isn’t just for show. This chest is a much beefier version of your run of the mill treasure chest. It takes much longer to open and for a good reason. Just take a look at all of the loot that we found below from a single buried treasure item. There are golden legendary items literally everywhere, more than enough for you and your friends.

fortnite buried treasure fortnite week 4 challenges

This is a great way to gear up and prepare to massacre your enemies in Team Rumble. Unfortunately, the challenge isn’t over just yet. Because you actually need to find one more buried treasure chest in order to complete this season eight, week four challenge. All you need to do is repeat the steps you did for the first one.

Fortnite Search Buried Treasure challenge rewards

For finding the buried treasure in this challenge, you don’t just get a ton of legendary gear but some battle stars as well. You get five battle stars for completing this season eight, week four challenge, which like always, is enough to guarantee at least half a tier level up for your season pass.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Xbox One X vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Clash of the titans
intel command center graphics gdc 2019 intelcommandcenter3
Computing

Intel Command Center lays foundation for next year’s ‘Arctic Sound’ GPU

Intel revealed its new Command Center driver software at GDC 2019. The updated interface will control current Intel integrated graphics and also lays the groundwork for next year's Intel video card.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Xbox One X
Gaming

Xbox One X vs. PS4 Pro: Which console is more powerful?

Far from cooling down, the console wars are only getting more intense. We compare Microsoft's Xbox One X to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro to help you decide which premium console is right for you.
Posted By Will Fulton
apex legends bug makes players immune to damage for easy win bloodhound
Gaming

Apex Legends

The latest news, guides, tips and tricks, updates, patch notes, and more so you can learn how to level up your game in Apex Legends. Related Categories: Apex Legends News | Guides | Features
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Acer Predator XB2 review hero game
Computing

G-Sync and FreeSync can make your games look better, but which is best?

There are some subtle differences between the two adaptive refresh technology offerings, and they affect cost, performance, and compatibility. Nvidia may have released it's feature first, but in recent years AMD has stepped up to the plate…
Posted By Max Kwass-Mason
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

How to play the Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta and practice your fatalities

Mortal Kombat 11's closed beta begins on March 27. Here's everything you need to know about gaining access, as well as the content you can expect to play before the game releases April 23.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Division 2 Dark Zone Guide
Gaming

Get in the Dark Zone and blow away the competition with our The Division 2 guide

The Division 2 has three Dark Zones, specialized areas for PvE and PvP combat. Our Dark Zone guide teaches you the ropes, from the recon missions to the leveling system to the dangers and benefits of going Rogue.
Posted By Steven Petite
Acer Predator Triton 500 review
Product Review

Acer Predator Triton 500 review

Nvidia’s new RTX 2080 Max-Q is the fastest GPU you’ll find in any laptop, but it usually comes at a steep price. Acer’s Predator Triton 500, starting at $2,500, makes it a little more affordable. But what must you sacrifice in the…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best looking games of 2018 visually stunning return obra dinn
Gaming

Here are all the awesome award-winning indie games from IGF

Indie games are now offering experiences capable of matching -- and often surpassing -- that of big-budget blockbuster titles. The Independent Games Festival recognized the best of them on March 20.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Division 2 Hero
Gaming

The Division 2

The latest news, guides, tips and tricks, updates, patch notes, and more so you can learn how to level up your game in The Division 2. Related Categories: The Division 2 News | Guides | Features
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Nintendo Switch
Gaming

Get a new Nintendo Switch? You'll need to grab these accessories

The Switch is a capable console right out of the box, but it has its limitations. Thankfully, these Nintendo Switch accessories will allow you to make the most of Nintendo's latest console.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Octane | Apex Legends Battle Pass Season 1 Wild Frontier Coming March 19
Gaming

Get a head start mastering Apex Legend's newest character Octane with our guide

Apex Legends' newest legend Octane ran so fast in the Titanfall 2 gauntlet that he blew off his legs. Now dropping into Kings Canyon with prosthetics, Octane's ability set is still centered around speed. Here's how to play as Octane.
Posted By Steven Petite
division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the
Gaming

The Division 2 offers nothing but a funhouse mirror of America

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 improves on the design shortcomings of the original game in several different ways, but its version of Washington D.C. is completely removed from reality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Gaming

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

The Hord and Alliance are seeking new allies in their struggle for control of Azeroth. Rather you pledge your allegiance to the Horde or Alliance, we've got a guide to help you unlock every allied race that's coming in Battle for Azeroth.
Posted By Eric Brackett