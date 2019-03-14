Don your pirate threads and hunt for treasure with our Fortnite weekly challenge

Share

Season eight of Fortnite Battle Royale continues to trudge onward as we head into the week three challenges. This week, similar to last, we’ve been given a decent group of challenges to take on. Most of them are in a format that’s pretty familiar, and we can’t really complain — especially when it comes to getting those sweet Battle Stars.

There is one obstacle that will give players a harder time than the others and it’s the “Search where the magnifying glass sits on the Treasure Map loading screen” challenge. In fact, this challenge is one we’ve never seen before in previous seasons. We’re going to go over how to complete it, what rewards you’ll get for finishing it, and more.

Fortnite season 8, week 3 challenges

Before we get started on the “Search where the magnifying glass sits on the Treasure Map loading screen” challenge this week, let’s take a look at the others. There are a total of seven challenges to take on as usual and three of them are free which means you can tackle them whether you have a season pass or not.

The other four challenges are only available to Battle Pass owners, and this specific challenge is one of them. If you’re wondering about all the challenges available during season 8, week 3 then be sure to check out our screenshot above.

Fortnite magnifying glass challenge explained

In order to tackle this challenge, you’re going to need to get the treasure map loading screen. You may already have it in your possession as you unlock this slick and awesome pirate-themed loading screen when you reach tier 10 in the season 8 Battle Pass. It takes about 50 Battle Stars to unlock and since it’s still early in season 8, you might not be there just yet.

Thankfully, we’ve already unlocked the map, which you can see in the screenshot above, so you don’t actually need it to complete this challenge. That’s right, you don’t need to have the treasure map unlocked and equipped to your account in order to do this challenge.

That said, it can be a bit tricky to complete if you don’t have the map because it looks far different than the map you use in Battle Royale, so it can make it difficult to tell which direction the magnifying glass is pointing. But we’ll cover that next.

Where is the magnifying glass resting in Fortnite: Battle Royale?

The magnifying glass is pointing to a location in the southwestern quadrant, otherwise known as the snow biome. This is a massive area was added in season seven along with several new locations so finding this specific spot in the middle of all that may be a difficult challenge. You can search for it yourself with the information we’ve just given you if you don’t enjoy spoilers, but we also have the solution below.

Fortnite magnifying glass location

The exact location of where the magnifying glass is pointing in Fortnite is between Polar Peak and Frosty Flights. On the grid-based Battle Royale map, it can be found right on the border of the B8 and C8 squares. This leaves the question, what exactly are you looking for when you reach this destination?

Fortnite magnifying glass challenge hidden Battle Star location

You’ll find this week 3’s hidden Battle Star when you reach the location the magnifying glass is sitting on the Treasure Map, but first, you’ll have to head to yet another specific location here. When you reach the location, you will find a circle of trees and they are centered around some really nifty ice statues.

Head to the ice statue that has the Raven Battle Royale skin. Right by this statue is where you’ll find the Battle Star. As with all challenges like this one, you will need to be right beside the star for it to appear. Once it does, all you need to do is walk over and interact with it to complete this challenge.

Fortnite magnifying glass challenge reward

The reward for the challenge called “Search where the magnifying glass sits on the Treasure Map loading screen” is a simple one — a total of five Battle Stars. That is enough to guarantee at least a half a tier level up. In addition, if you complete at least four of the seven challenges available this week, you will also receive a bonus of 5,000 experience points. That’s quite a lot of points compared to the meager 500 or so that is usually given out.