How to find lightsabers in Fortnite

The latest Fortnite event is a massive Star Wars collaboration, and with it, comes a slew of new character skins, weapons, and quests. With it being a Star Wars collab, players can expect a new set of lightsabers to wield, which can be obtained during battle royale matches. But where can you find lightsabers and how do they work during the latest event? Here’s what you need to know about finding lightsabers in Fortnite.

Where to find lightsabers

Finding the various lightsabers is a little tricky since their locations are random for each match. To find them, you need to visit holograms of either Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Maul around the map. All three appear during any given match, but their locations are random.

To find them, look out for a colored symbol that appears on your mini-map (either green, blue, or red). Each color corresponds to one of the given characters (more on that below). Once you find the hologram, interact with it, and you’ll obtain that character’s lightsaber, along with their abilities. You’ll have access to this lightsaber and the ability for the duration of the match.

Keep in mind, you’ll need to speak with one of these holograms in a subsequent match to gain access to the lightsaber and ability once more.

Lightsaber colors

The three characters tied to the new Star Wars event in Fortnite have a color and special ability associated with each. Below are the characters, their colors, and their abilities:

Green: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Force push)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Force push) Blue: Anakin Skywalker (Force pull)

Anakin Skywalker (Force pull) Red: Darth Maul (Force throw)

The aforementioned colors are also tied to the lightsabers, so keep that in mind as you scour for the holograms during any given match.

