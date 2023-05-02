 Skip to main content
How to unlock Darth Maul in Fortnite

The new Fortnite Star Wars crossover is here, and it features plenty of new things to do and unlock (including lightsabers!). This event introduces a handful of Star Wars character skins, including Clone Troopers, Padmé Amidala, Anakin Skywalker, and the fan-favorite Darth Maul. However, unlocking Darth Maul isn’t as straightforward as you might expect. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know to unlock this character in Fortnite.

How to unlock Darth Maul

The Premium Reward Track in Fortnite.

First, you need to purchase the Premium Reward Track from the main menu to unlock Darth Maul. It costs 1,000 V-Bucks, but gives you access to a slew of unlockables, including the aforementioned skin. Once you buy the Premium Reward Track, you then need to complete Star Was Quests (found under the Find the Force submenu) to earn Galactic Reputation.

Certain quests yield more Galactic Reputation than others, but most of the early quests grant you 200. Epic Games will add more quests over the course of the next three weeks, so you’ll have lots of ways to earn Galactic Reputation points.

The Premium Reward Track offers 11 different tiers, and it takes 1,000 Galactic Reputation points to progress to the next one. So, you’ll need 11,000 Galactic Reputation points to earn the Darth Maul skin, which is the final reward.

Each tier grants you access to a different cosmetic, most of which are focused on the Dark Side. Keep in mind that you’ll also earn the Coruscant Guard Outfit for purchasing the Premium Reward Track.

After you’ve earned 11,000 Galactic Reputation points, you’ll unlock the Darth Maul skin. Keep in mind, you only have until May 23 to earn this character skin, so you’ll want to get started soon.

