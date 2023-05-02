 Skip to main content
Where to find Republic Chests in Fortnite

Star Wars is once again taking over Fortnite with the brand-new Find the Force event, which brings a ton of new quests, items, and cosmetics to the popular battle royale. If you want to complete the full event reward track and earn all of the skins, one of the quests you’ll need to knock out is opening a Republic Chest. Of course, you may want to seek these out each game anyways, as opening them will reward you with a new DC-15 Blaster, which is an immensely strong firearm that has infinite ammo and excellent range. Here’s where to find Republic Chests.

Where to find Republic Chests and what’s in them

Republic Chests can be found at three locations on the Chapter 4 Season 2 map. You’ll find some located about halfway between The Citadel and Shattered Slabs, some to the west of Slappy Shores, and some by the road southwest of Frenzy Fields. Land at one of these spots and search the white tent-like buildings there for the chests.

Republic Chest locations

Each Republic Chest contains one of the new DC-15 Blaster firearms alongside a selection of random support or healing items. You’ll commonly see Medkits, Small Shield Potions, and Chug Splashes pop out, so you shouldn’t have much trouble getting prepared for battle from the items you get from the Republic Chests.

There are multiple chests at each location, so even if you find that you run into opponents at these high-traffic spots, you will hopefully be able to score a chest for yourself. Just keep in mind that your primary goal should be getting your hands on the DC-15 Blaster from one of the Republic Chests, as it comes sporting infinite ammo, which should allow you to quickly dispatch foes that may be wandering around the vicinity.

