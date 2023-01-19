How to mark enemies in Fortnite

A new batch of Fortnite challenges is live now, and, as usual, some will likely cause players a bit of trouble. One, in particular, requires you to mark 10 opponents in a single match. This is difficult, even for veteran players, as it’s possible to get through a match without coming across 10 players.

So how do you complete this challenge? Here’s how to mark enemies easily in Fortnite.

How to mark enemies

There are actually a few different ways to complete this challenge with ease, thankfully.

The most straightforward method is to simply mark enemies as you see them by pressing left on the D-pad. This is sort of the brute force method that will likely yield mixed results depending on your skill and how many players you encounter. But if you’re decent and are playing in Squads, it’s likely you’ll come across lots of enemies throughout a match.

Another method is to utilize Augments that have marking capabilities such as Bloodhound and Storm Mark. Remember, Bloodhound allows you to mark enemies when you deal damage with a marksman rifle. Storm Mark is also great, as it pingsnearby enemies when the next storm circle comes up. This one is ideal since you don’t really have to do anything to trigger it.

The final method is to use a Falcon Scout to mark enemies. This is an item shaped like a — you guessed it — falcon, which you can control. Much like in other competitive shooters, you can fly this item around to gather intel on your enemies — as long as you’re within range. Your character will remain idle while you fly the Falcon Scout around, but it’s a great way to mark enemies. Use the right trigger to perform a scan to highlight nearby foes.

Keep in mind, you can find Falcon Scouts within chests and as floor loot, so keep your eyes peeled as you play.

