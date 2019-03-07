Grab a compass and our guide to visit the furthest points on the map in Fortnite

Share

The season 8, week 2 challenges in Fortnite Battle Royale have arrived which means we have a new set of challenges to complete. With the new map still fresh out of Epic Games’ oven, it’s a little surprising to see that the current challenges are so tame, especially considering last week’s awesome pirate camps challenge. There is one challenge in particular that you will want to check out as it is by far the most difficult if you don’t know where to go.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges

This week, there is a total of seven challenges. As usual, some are available to everyone and others are exclusive to Battle Pass owners. While last week had some great challenges for free players, you’ll likely want to invest in a Battle Pass this week if you’re planning on doing this one awesome challenge.

There are only three challenges for free players and they aren’t that great. It’s possible you may already own a free season eight Battle Pass if you happened to fulfill the requirements during season 7’s overtime event. If you want a full list of all available challenges this week, be sure to check out our screenshot above. For this guide, we’re going to focus on the Battle Pass-exclusive challenge that requires you to visit specific locations.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Visit furthest points on the map

This Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenge requires you to visit the furthest north, south, east, and west points on the Battle Royale map. All you’ve got to do is visit those four points on the map and you’ll earn the reward for this challenge. It may sound simple but you need to know the precise location of these points on your map. If you don’t know where they are, it can be a little tricky.

Looking at the map, it’s pretty easy to see the areas that stick out the most from the rest of the Battle Royale island. You can definitely find the places that seem to be the furthest on all four sides of this relatively rectangular island. The only problem is that you could be wrong and you won’t know for sure if you’re in the right place unless the notification pops up that you have found the right spot.

Thankfully, that’s where we come in. We’re going to give you the exact locations of all four of these points that are the furthest parts of the map. But first, let’s go over some tips that will make this challenge a lot easier.

You can certainly get more than one point in the same match, however, it is highly unlikely that you will be able to do it. At the most, you will need four separate matches to get all four of the points, which is much less than some of the recent challenges. We were able to get two to three of the locations per match, but we recommend that you do this particular challenge in the Team Rumble mode or whichever big team mode — like 50 versus 50 — that is available for you.

As you may or may not know, this will ensure that you have the least number of enemies against you (around 20 or so) along with extra teammates watching your back. Interestingly enough, we came across a few different enemies during this challenge and not a single one of them attacked us. We were able to complete our respective challenges and go our separate ways. That’s the good part of completing this season 8, week 2 challenge in Team Rumble.

Last but not least, there is a relatively new feature called Party Assist that you should know about. This new feature links you up with your teammates so if they complete any part of their challenge and it’s the same as yours, you get credit as well. You can only activate this for one challenge at a time and it’s done in the challenges tab when you select each individual challenge. So, you can also totally team up with friends, have them visit a couple of locations while you do the others and finish it very quickly.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Furthest north point

There are only four points that we need to head to but they are all on the edges of the map. We recommend that you be sure to land right on one of the four points when you start the match to get it out of the way quickly. Let’s begin with the northernmost point and work our way around the map. If you take a quick glance at the map, you will notice that there is a tiny piece of land that sticks out the furthest near Junk Junction.

That’s exactly where we need to go. The location for the furthest north point of the week two challenge is just north of Junk Junction. This is a pretty unpopular location to visit so you shouldn’t have to worry too much about other enemies. It’s still good to be aware of other players doing this challenge, though.

The exact location of the furthest northern point is found in the upper left corner of the C1 square on the Battle Royale map grid. The point in the picture above protrudes out towards the sea and has a sign at the end of it. The sign, as with the other points we’ll get to, has a symbol marking its specific point. In this case, it’s the north point.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Furthest west point

Next up, let’s head to the furthest west point on the Battle Royale island. For this one, We’re going to visit one of our favorite locations and that is Snobby Shore. It, too, is a relatively unpopular spot on the island but you should still be weary of other players who might not be too friendly. The furthest west point can be found near the southern end of the suburbs.

The exact location of the furthest west point is in the A5 square of the Battle Royale map grid. It is on the western edge of the square overlooking the huge ocean. For this second point, you’re going to approach it the same way as the previous point — head to the area overlooking the water where you can find a small sign sticking out of the ground with a W on it, indicating it is the western point.

Fortnite typically registers that you’ve visited the location before you even reach the sign so you don’t have to be right on it for it to complete. If you’re want to grab another in the same match, we recommend looking for a quadcrasher or another vehicle here.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Furthest south point

We are now halfway done. For the third point of the challenge, we’re going to need to head south to another unpopular destination known as Lucky Landing. This scenic area known for drawing inspiration from Asian cultures, has the southernmost point on the entire map right by it.

Head to Lucky Landing and look for the point that is just to the south of the named location. It’s pretty hard to miss this one. You can the furthest south point in the F10 square on the Battle Royale map grid. It is also overlooking the edge of a cliff next to the ocean.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Furthest east point

There is only one more point that we need to head to for this week two challenge in season eight. Head east on the map, just near Paradise Palms, the racetrack, Lonely Lodge, and the abandoned mansion. The easternmost point can be found northeast of the racetrack and Paradise Palms, and directly south of Lonely Lodge and the abandoned mansion.

The exact location of the furthest east point is near the upper right corner of the J6 square on the map, just under the mansion. It is on the piece of land that sticks out over the ocean with a sign that has an E on it. Visiting this last spot in our guide will complete the challenge.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges reward

The reward for completing this particular challenge is five Battle Stars, just enough to guarantee half a tier level up.