Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenge guide: Visit the furthest points on the map

Grab a compass and our guide to visit the furthest points on the map in Fortnite

Cody Perez
By

The season 8, week 2 challenges in Fortnite Battle Royale have arrived which means we have a new set of challenges to complete. With the new map still fresh out of Epic Games’ oven, it’s a little surprising to see that the current challenges are so tame, especially considering last week’s awesome pirate camps challenge. There is one challenge in particular that you will want to check out as it is by far the most difficult if you don’t know where to go.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges

fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite furthest point north south east west

This week, there is a total of seven challenges. As usual, some are available to everyone and others are exclusive to Battle Pass owners. While last week had some great challenges for free players, you’ll likely want to invest in a Battle Pass this week if you’re planning on doing this one awesome challenge.

There are only three challenges for free players and they aren’t that great. It’s possible you may already own a free season eight Battle Pass if you happened to fulfill the requirements during season 7’s overtime event. If you want a full list of all available challenges this week, be sure to check out our screenshot above. For this guide, we’re going to focus on the Battle Pass-exclusive challenge that requires you to visit specific locations.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Visit furthest points on the map

fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite furthest point north south east west

This Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenge requires you to visit the furthest north, south, east, and west points on the Battle Royale map. All you’ve got to do is visit those four points on the map and you’ll earn the reward for this challenge. It may sound simple but you need to know the precise location of these points on your map. If you don’t know where they are, it can be a little tricky.

Looking at the map, it’s pretty easy to see the areas that stick out the most from the rest of the Battle Royale island. You can definitely find the places that seem to be the furthest on all four sides of this relatively rectangular island. The only problem is that you could be wrong and you won’t know for sure if you’re in the right place unless the notification pops up that you have found the right spot.

Thankfully, that’s where we come in. We’re going to give you the exact locations of all four of these points that are the furthest parts of the map. But first, let’s go over some tips that will make this challenge a lot easier.

fornite season 7 week 8 challenges search between a mysterious hatch fortnite 2

You can certainly get more than one point in the same match, however, it is highly unlikely that you will be able to do it. At the most, you will need four separate matches to get all four of the points, which is much less than some of the recent challenges. We were able to get two to three of the locations per match, but we recommend that you do this particular challenge in the Team Rumble mode or whichever big team mode — like 50 versus 50 — that is available for you.

As you may or may not know, this will ensure that you have the least number of enemies against you (around 20 or so) along with extra teammates watching your back. Interestingly enough, we came across a few different enemies during this challenge and not a single one of them attacked us. We were able to complete our respective challenges and go our separate ways. That’s the good part of completing this season 8, week 2 challenge in Team Rumble.

Last but not least, there is a relatively new feature called Party Assist that you should know about. This new feature links you up with your teammates so if they complete any part of their challenge and it’s the same as yours, you get credit as well. You can only activate this for one challenge at a time and it’s done in the challenges tab when you select each individual challenge. So, you can also totally team up with friends, have them visit a couple of locations while you do the others and finish it very quickly.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Furthest north point

fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite furthest point north south east west

There are only four points that we need to head to but they are all on the edges of the map. We recommend that you be sure to land right on one of the four points when you start the match to get it out of the way quickly. Let’s begin with the northernmost point and work our way around the map. If you take a quick glance at the map, you will notice that there is a tiny piece of land that sticks out the furthest near Junk Junction.

That’s exactly where we need to go. The location for the furthest north point of the week two challenge is just north of Junk Junction. This is a pretty unpopular location to visit so you shouldn’t have to worry too much about other enemies. It’s still good to be aware of other players doing this challenge, though.

The exact location of the furthest northern point is found in the upper left corner of the C1 square on the Battle Royale map grid. The point in the picture above protrudes out towards the sea and has a sign at the end of it. The sign, as with the other points we’ll get to, has a symbol marking its specific point. In this case, it’s the north point.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Furthest west point

fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite furthest point north south east west

Next up, let’s head to the furthest west point on the Battle Royale island. For this one, We’re going to visit one of our favorite locations and that is Snobby Shore. It, too, is a relatively unpopular spot on the island but you should still be weary of other players who might not be too friendly. The furthest west point can be found near the southern end of the suburbs.

The exact location of the furthest west point is in the A5 square of the Battle Royale map grid. It is on the western edge of the square overlooking the huge ocean. For this second point, you’re going to approach it the same way as the previous point — head to the area overlooking the water where you can find a small sign sticking out of the ground with a W on it, indicating it is the western point.

Fortnite typically registers that you’ve visited the location before you even reach the sign so you don’t have to be right on it for it to complete. If you’re want to grab another in the same match, we recommend looking for a quadcrasher or another vehicle here.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Furthest south point

fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite furthest point north south east west

We are now halfway done. For the third point of the challenge, we’re going to need to head south to another unpopular destination known as Lucky Landing. This scenic area known for drawing inspiration from Asian cultures, has the southernmost point on the entire map right by it.

Head to Lucky Landing and look for the point that is just to the south of the named location. It’s pretty hard to miss this one. You can the furthest south point in the F10 square on the Battle Royale map grid. It is also overlooking the edge of a cliff next to the ocean.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges: Furthest east point

fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite furthest point north south east west

There is only one more point that we need to head to for this week two challenge in season eight. Head east on the map, just near Paradise Palms, the racetrack, Lonely Lodge, and the abandoned mansion. The easternmost point can be found northeast of the racetrack and Paradise Palms, and directly south of Lonely Lodge and the abandoned mansion.

The exact location of the furthest east point is near the upper right corner of the J6 square on the map, just under the mansion. It is on the piece of land that sticks out over the ocean with a sign that has an E on it. Visiting this last spot in our guide will complete the challenge.

Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges reward

fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite furthest point north south east west

The reward for completing this particular challenge is five Battle Stars, just enough to guarantee half a tier level up.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AMD vs. Intel
devil may cry 5 microtransactions dmc5nero1
Gaming

Devil May Cry is an aging series, but its demon hunters still party hard

It has been more than a decade since we've been to Capcom's original Devil May Cry series, and it has returned in a big way with Devil May Cry 5. The game revels in excess to great effect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mlb the show 19 everything we know about new features cover and more 3
Gaming

Everything you need to know about MLB The Show 19

MLB The Show 19 launches on PlayStation 4 on March 26. If you're interested in finding out what's new in the latest iteration of the annual baseball sim, we've got all the details, from new gameplay mechanics to Road to the Show changes.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite apex legends monopolize our lives live service games
Gaming

Report: New Apex Legends character leaked, coming soon with Battle Pass

According to a report from Daily Esports, a new character named Octane is set to arrive in Apex Legends around March 12. This will also apparently be when the game's Battle Pass launches.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
devil may cry 5 weapons and best abilities guide dante nero v dmc5v
Gaming

Become a master demon hunter with our Devil May Cry 5 weapons and abilities guide

Devil May Cry 5 throws a lot of different characters, weapons, and abilities at you early on. Here's a guide on the weapons and ability upgrades you should get as soon as possible for each character.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review logo macro
Gaming

The PlayStation Vita is dead, but iOS just got its best feature

Sony finally ended production of its unsuccessful PlayStation Vita console just days ago, but the handheld's best feature, Remote Play, has already arrived to iOS devices as a free app.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wii u unreal engine 4
Gaming

These awesome Gamecube games will make you wish you still owned it

It's hard to believe Nintendo's compact box with a handle is in the realm of being considered classic. With that in mind, we decided to compile a list of the best Nintendo GameCube games ever made.
Posted By Steven Petite
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
devil may cry 5 impressions review mem3
Gaming

Perfect those SSS ranking's with our beginner's guide to Devil May Cry 5

Just getting started in Devil May Cry 5? From which difficulty you should choose to combat, upgrades, and exploration, our beginner's guide will help anyone get ahead in the demon hunting business.
Posted By Nic Rueben
RTX 2080
Computing

Battle royale success tied to good graphics and a fast monitor, Nvidia says

When you're aiming for victory royale, having a strong graphics card is only half the equation. According to a recent Nvidia study, battle royale gamers also need a monitor with capable of fast refresh rates.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
HP Omen X Emperium 65 review
Product Review

HP’s giant Omen X Emperium is a ridiculously awesome gaming monitor nobody needs

Gaming monitors keep getting bigger, but the 65-inch Omen X Emperium takes it to another level. In fact, this $5,000 display is as close to a gaming television as we’ve ever seen.
Posted By Luke Larsen