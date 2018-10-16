Share

Season 6, week 4 has arrived in Battle Royale, and with it, the release of the Fortnite update 6.10 patch notes. This update, also known as update 1.85 on consoles, introduces a ton of new features to the massively popular shooter. Players will be happy to know that a brand-new vehicle has joined the golf cart and shopping cart. Meanwhile, Save the World PvE players get a ton of love with new weapons and the introduction of Beta Storms in this latest update.

Quadcrasher

The biggest addition to Battle Royale in the Fortnite update 6.10 patch notes is the Quadcrasher vehicle. It’s been months since the addition of a vehicle, so this is a huge change for the overall meta of the game. A two-seater, this ATV is fit with armor in the front that allows you to ram into anything — enemies and buildings alike. The Quadcrasher comes with a built-in turbo boost that accumulates as you drive it around. This definitely would’ve come in handy during last week’s Timed Trials challenge.

In-game tournaments

Next up is another major change to the overall meta of Battle Royale. The Fortnite update 6.10 patch notes include the release of official in-game tournaments. These can be found under the brand-new events tab and include a schedule of upcoming competitions. Participating in these in-game tournaments allows players to rack up points and earn a golden pin. Currently, it is unknown what the pin is used for, or if there are any other prizes available.

Save the World

Battle Royale isn’t the only mode getting some much-needed attention in the Fortnite update 6.10 patch notes. Save the World also has some important new features that were dropped with this latest update. The first is the return of the Gravedigger assault rifle, just in time for Halloween. It remains to be seen if, like other weapons, this assault rifle will make the leap from PvE to PvP.

That isn’t the only new weapon, however. Save the World players can now check out the Rat King semiautomatic gun that fires streams of powerful slugs at enemies. Lastly, Save the World now has Beta Storms. This feature is essentially a beta testing program for Save the World that allows willing players to jump in and check out experimental features Epic Games is working on before anyone else, as well as give crucial feedback.